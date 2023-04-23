Truck rollover south-west of Bathurst, highway closed in both directions

THE Mid-Western Highway between Bathurst and Blayney is closed and a detour is in place following a truck rollover.
The Transport Management Centre reported at 5.13am on Monday, April 24 that the truck rollover had occurred at Bathampton, which is near Fitzgeralds Mount.
The centre said motorists in both directions can divert via Shadforth using Millthorpe Road and the Mitchell Highway.
This diversion is suitable for all vehicles.
Motorists who have to use the diversion are being asked to allow plenty of extra travel time and to follow the directions of emergency services and traffic crews on site.
The problems on the Mid-Western Highway this morning follow the closure of the western end of Bells Line of Road a week ago and troubles on the Great Western Highway the week before due to a fertiliser spill
