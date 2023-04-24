Harness community comes together to support Eugowra flood relief

THE NSW harness racing community will come together to lend Eugowra a helping hand this ANZAC Day when the town's Diggers Cup meeting takes place.
The day will be a fundraiser for the town as the community continues to rebuild following the floods that ravaged the area in November.
Drivers from as far away as Newcastle will be involved in the eight-race card while the likes of top class Sydney drivers Cameron Hart, Jack Callaghan, Rob Morris and Will Rixon will also be involved.
Mat Rue, who is also taking part on Tuesday, is one member of the Bathurst harness scene who was most saddened by the devastation that swept through Eugowra last year.
The trainer-driver said it was hard to watch the scenes unfold in an area he knew so well from his childhood.
"It means a lot to everyone. I grew up in Canowindra, which isn't far from there, and it was also heavily affected from the floods. A lot of the families from Eugowra that had their homes wiped out had kids who I went to school with," he said.
"It was shocking to see what they all went through. You try to put yourself in their shoes and imagine what it was like and how much it would affect your life.
"What we're doing is pretty small in the scale of things but if we can help out in any way then let's do it.
"Grant Jones, who's a trainer, was a year below me in school. His father's house was swept away. We all want to do what we can to help out."
Rue won't have a runner in the $20,000 feature Diggers Cup but will have three horses in action across the first three races of the card.
The last of those, Pocket Book, shapes up as the best of his chances in the Clives 80th Birthday Bash Ladyship Pace (1,700m).
The second row start will be a tricky thing to contend with as Rue's mare tries to match it with Bernie Hewitt's Betting Jewel, who is likely to start as favourite.
"She the best chance for me. It's a good draw but getting the back row at Eugwora is always tough," Rue said.
"There's one on the front row that looks tough and very suited for this but she'll be around the money somewhere."
Drivers at the meeting are being supported by a businesses and organisations that will assist in the fundraising effort.
Race one at the Eugowra meeting gets underway from 12.13pm.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
