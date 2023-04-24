Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Harness community comes together to support Eugowra flood relief

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated April 24 2023 - 2:38pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE NSW harness racing community will come together to lend Eugowra a helping hand this ANZAC Day when the town's Diggers Cup meeting takes place.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.