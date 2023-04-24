CONDITIONS will be pleasant when Anzac Day services are held across the Bathurst region on Tuesday.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, there will be a zero per cent chance of rainfall across the region, but conditions are expected to be partly cloudy.
There's a chance of fog in the south in the early morning, with winds early 15-20 km/h becoming light before dawn.
Overnight temperatures are predicted to fall between six and 12 with daytime temperatures reaching between 19 and 24.
That means people who are attending services across the Bathurst region won't have to pack an umbrella, but they might want to take a jumper with them, just in case.
There will be a number of services held across the region on Tuesday, with the traditional dawn service at the Carillon War Memorial to commence at 4.30am.
Other Anzac Day services include:
