JUNIOR and mini football kicked off for the 2023 season on Saturday, April 22.
Hundreds of parents, friends, and family members headed out to Proctor Park on the day, to watch their little ones play.
For some of those littlies, it was the first game of the season, and for others, it was their first game ever.
There were tears, smiles and cheers, from adults and kids alike, as parents got to see their littlest loves score goals and show ball control.
Spectators had the opportunity to see the best of all football related worlds, with games ranging from under sixes, all the way through to under 16.
The day ended with the best of the best that the district has to offer, with two games of Western Premier League.
