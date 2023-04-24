HE began as a fullback eager to make his mark in colts, he made his first impact in the top grade when he had long flowing locks and now Kurt Weekes has hit his 200th game milestone for Bathurst Bulldogs.
When Weekes ran out for Saturday's round two Blowes Cup clash against the Forbes Platypi, he was given cheers and applause from the Bulldogs fans watching on at Ashwood Park.
He went on to demonstrate why he's such a valued Bulldog as he directed his team-mates well from scrumhalf and finished with an eight from nine record with the boot.
Weekes was delighted to mark his milestone match with a commanding 61-5 win, but his first thoughts afterwards were not of himself, but rather his club.
"It's good, it's a great club, you probably can't ask much more given the effort the guys put in to run it," Weekes said.
"The hours of work the guys put in, they've got family but they put the hours in and the facilities here are a credit to the whole club.
"It's good to get the 200, it's a good group to be around and hopefully there are plenty more games to come."
Weekes first signed up with Bulldogs in 2011 as part of the colts side.
Even though there have been a whole host of highlights since then - and his hair has gotten shorter - Weekes looks back on his time in colts as some of his best as a Bulldog.
He'd love to see a change in the age cut off currently in place for colts so Bulldogs can again have a side in that grade.
"To be honest the colts years are always outstanding," he said.
"I think clubs should push to try and get that age group back up to 21s or 23s even, just to get more guys back in.
"I think it's really good for clubs to have colts and the younger guys to come through, unfortunately it's been a few years since we've had that now.
"The highlights for me would be the colts years, a couple of grand finals and definitely memorial day, that's probably the biggest day for the club, so you always strive to play that day and be in a first grade jersey."
Weekes was in a first grade jumper on grand final day last year when Bulldogs got the better of Orange Emus.
That was his first grand final win as a member of the Bulldogs' first XV.
"I've only won the one grand final in first grade and one in second grade, I've probably lost a few more unfortunately. Hopefully I can get another one this year," Weekes said.
After playing in a losing colts grand final in 2014, the following season Weekes made his first grade debut.
He was deployed on the wing that year, with his highlights including a hat-trick against CSU.
At the club's presentation night at the end of season 2015, Weekes was named the best colts graduate to have played first grade.
He's continued to impress ever since.
The following season he lined up as scrumhalf in first grade for the first time and while Weekes has worn plenty of different numbers on his back in the games since, it's in the nine that he's played his finest rugby.
That's where he played on Saturday for game 200. It was a game he finished with a personal haul of 16 points.
"I started in 2011, that was my first year with colts. I played a couple of years in colts then went into grade and have been there ever since," Weekes said.
"You sort of don't think about milestones but then all of a sudden it's your 200th game.
"I found out Thursday, you don't really count the games or anything.
"I was pretty fired up, I wanted to get a good win. Last week was pretty scrappy so I was just trying to polish a performance off and build into next week, we have Dubbo so they'll be very tough."
The Roos might be tough opposition, but if watching Weekes play 200 games in a Bulldogs jumper has taught us anything, he loves a tough Saturday afternoon in Bathurst.
