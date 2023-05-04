A WOMAN has driven herself towards more time without a licence after she was busted behind the wheel speeding during a disqualification period.
Kirsty Anne Islip, 28, of Hens and Chicken Lane, Evans Plains, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on April 19 to a string of driving offences, which included:
Court documents reveal police saw an orange vehicle travelling west on Ophir Road in the Stewarts Mount area when they did a speed check from about 300 metres away.
Police said the vehicle - driven by Islip - was going about 130 kilometres an hour in a 100km/h zone.
Police activated their warning devices and stopped the vehicle before they went and spoke with Islip.
After she gave officers her suspended digital learner licence, she was subject to a roadside alcohol breath test, which came back positive.
The court heard checks on the RMS system showed Islip was suspended from October 6, 2022 for fine default, and at the time was disqualified until October 5, 2023 for unrelated matters.
Further checks by police showed Islip was spoken to by other officers on December 31, January 21, February 12, March 8 and March 18.
Islip was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where she admitted to having "an inch" of Jack Daniels from 8am to 12pm.
She then gave a second positive reading for alcohol of 0.037.
"I realise I have a massive issue with how I'm dealing with things instead of thinking about what I'm going to do," a self-represented Islip told the court during her sentencing.
"I'm working on myself so I don't hurt anyone in the future."
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said in response that with Islip's growing list of criminal matters, "there's going to be pain".
She was convicted and disqualified from driving for three months.
