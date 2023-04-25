Over 1000 more tickets sold in past week for Bathurst's NRL match

TICKET sales continue to ramp up for this weekend's NRL match in Bathurst.
As of Monday morning, 8600 tickets have been sold for Saturday night's match between reigning NRL premiers Penrith Panthers and Wests Tigers at Carrington Park.
Compared to this time last week, an extra 1100 tickets have been sold.
"The strong ticket sales in the lead-up to game day is encouraging for a crowd that could top last year's record," he said.
READ MORE:
In terms of ticket sales, 2000 more tickets have been sold ahead of the same time last year.
Conditions aren't looking good for the day, however.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a 90 per cent chance of rain, with possible rainfall between 1-15 millimetres.
The conditions are likely to deter some patrons, as the vast majority of the ground is uncovered.
The grandstand and corporate hospitality are the only sections that are covered.
Cr Taylor said Bathurst hosting an NRL match provides plenty of significant benefits.
"The benefits of the game are multi-faceted," he said.
"Bathurst receives coverage on Fox Sports and national television, radio, newspaper and online coverage before and after the match, local newspapers in Penrith and in the region of the away match.
"It not only highlight's Bathurst as a venue for high profile sporting fixtures, but also a thriving regional city.
"Visitors to the city for the game inject valuable dollars into our economy in local businesses and accommodation providers and it also offers these visitors an opportunity to explore the other attractions the city and region have to offer."
Saturday's match between Penrith Panthers and Wests Tigers kicks-off at 7.35pm.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.