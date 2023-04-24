Your guide to the feature races on Bathurst Soldier's Saddle day

THE biggest day of the Bathurst Thoroughbred Racing calendar deserves a big preview.
We're taking an in depth look at the three biggest races on the card for the annual ANZAC Day meeting to try and find the most intriguing bits of information lurking in the form guide.
We'll pour through the most eye-catching prospects in the Gold Nugget 2YO Handicap, Bathurst Soldier's Saddle and Bill Aspros Cup to see if we can find a winner.
TRYING to accurately predict the outcome of two year old races is a tough enough task as it is, let alone one that features three first-time runners and just one horse that's made two or more starts - but we'll try!
The small seven-horse field features an all-provincial and Sydney lineup that's packed with potential.
Just two years ago trainer Bjorn Baker had the quinella in this race with Diamond Hands and Hard To Excel, while in 2022 he came within a head of winning it again when Opito Ballerina came runner-up.
I'm backing the Warwick Farm trainer to lock out the top two again here.
My tips:
Why they'll win: Baker's unraced Field Of Myrtle went through her two trials in identical fashion, sitting on the leader's outside before finishing encouragingly without being asked to do too much by her jockey.
The second placing in her first trial was nice, and the follow up trial victory was even better.
The horse who beat her in that first trial, Flying Trapeze, recently finished third in the Silver Apple at Orange and was easily the fastest finisher in that race.
The case for the others: True Gem was third behind her stablemate in the Hawkesbury trial where Field Of Myrtle ran second but has had mixed trial form over her two runs since.
However, if she can find her form from that first run then she should find herself right in the mix. She also is likely to find herself back on Good turf for the first time since that third placing.
Queen Of The Mile might be looking for longer if her name is anything to go by but she's the only one here with two races of experience.
The Freedman-trained filly was eighth first up at Warwick Farm a fortnight ago but she'll be fitter for that.
Slush Fund has only placed only once over four trials but you'd be silly not to respect the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace stable.
Roughie: I'm willing to forgive Hot Jive's ninth placing on debut, since it didn't look like she appreciated the wet going at all.
She trialled nicely in a win at Warwick Farm just over a week ago. Wouldn't be surprised to see her make her presence felt here.
At $10 in a small two-year-old field it's a very nice price.
IT'S great to see a full field lining up for one of the biggest races on the Bathurst calendar and also nice to see a couple of strong Central West-trained hopes among the dangers.
The last two editions of this race have been taken out by Tara and Philippe Vigouroux (Lemaire 2022, Zouologist 2021) but the Hawkesbury trainers aren't present this time around, which opens the door for a new winner.
Orange trainer Alison Smith could have the favourite here with How's It Kev, and it's not hard to see why the gelding has garnered so much support after the way it thrashed the field in its latest run.
Bathurst trainer Dean Mirfin will be hoping that's Whatsin can do what Zouologist did in 2021 by winning the Soldier's Saddle a year after being defeated in the same race.
Dubbo trainer Clint Lundholm has the top chance for mine, Watch Me Rumble, who might be able to enact a bit of revenge in this Tuesday's main event.
My tips:
Why they'll win: Yes, Watch Me Rumble got bested by more than five lengths when running second to How's It Kev at Orange recently.
But How's It Kev and Watch Me Rumble both ran with 60.5 kilograms on their back during that race. This time? Watch Me Rumble looks set to get in around five kilos better.
On top of that Watch Me Rumble won in her only previous run at Tyers Park in February when she stormed home along the rails to win the Country Championships Preview.
She then went on to run fifth in the WRA Country Championships Heat at Coonamble.
Sizzle Minizzle, who he was 1.5 lengths behind, went on to the $500,000 final at Royal Randwick.
She's drawn the carpark out at barrier 14 but that's not a massive concern for a mare who seems to prefer running her races from the middle or the back of the field.
The case for the others: Osman made his rivals look second rate when he bolted home to win by four lengths at Scone last start.
He takes the slight bump up to Class 4 here but carries the same weight. Barrier 12 is a slight concern but he's looked in wonderful touch across his trial and his two starts this preparation.
I'm backing the horse Osman beat that day, Jumeirah Beach, took be better this time around.
He'll travel three kilos lighter for this one and in his previous preparation he started to produce his best racing when fourth up.
How's It Kev chases the hat-trick here for Smith. He's been racing like a machine.
Apprentice jockey Will Stanley has already won three times on his five runs with the Zariz gelding. Wouldn't be surprised to see him make it four.
Roughie: Eve 'N' Ruby is the only other runner outside of Watch Me Rumble to have won at this track before.
That success back in July last year came in an easier race but she gets in nicely on the weights here and lands a lovely draw out of barrier four.
Looks nice value around the $20 mark she's currently at.
THE Bill Aspros Cup hasn't been kind to Bathurst-trained runners in recent years but there are a trio of runners looking to get the cup back in home hands.
Paul Theobald fields Power Bank and Tiger King while Dean Mirfin sends recent acquisition Sea Treasures around.
Bjorn Baker has 2022 Gold Nugget runner-up Opita Ballerina likely to start the favourite for this one and as much as I like to look for reasons not to pick favourites she's hard to go past.
My tips:
Why they'll win: Opito Ballerina has a victory and a runner-up finish when running first-up and the filly makes her return to the track after a five month spell.
Jockey Shaun Guymer will have the opportunity to do whatever he pleases out of the perfect barrier four.
Maybe she'd prefer a little bit of sting out of the ground but the drop back to country level is going to bring her right to the front of this one.
The case for the others: Spinosaurus has similar fearsome first-up form to Opito Ballerina - two wins and a runner-up finish from his three previous attempts.
You simply can't ignore that sort of form when running fresh.
Mirfin's So You Think gelding Sea Treasures is not just one of the most intriguing runners of the race but the entire meeting.
At this time last year Sea Treasures was running fifth in the Group 1 $2.1 million ATC Derby but hasn't looked like the same runner ever since that day.
He was a disappointing sixth first up at Orange recently but could find a new lease of life in his drop back to the 1,100m for the first time.
The big case against Sea Treasures is his poor form on firmer tracks (zero placings from five starts), but recapturing some of his old class just might be enough to see him overcome that.
Frisson has been racing consistently to start his new preparation and any sign of further improvement will bring him right into this.
Roughie: I'm personally not a big fan of any of the runners going around at double digit odds in this race.
Knickpoint, at $21, gets a little bit of attention from me since he's overdue for a good outing and he gets weight relief in his jump up to a slightly tougher grade.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
