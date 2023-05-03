A WOMAN with a history of theft has narrowly escaped time behind bars after she admitted to stealing thousands of dollars using details from a Mastercard.
Amber Leigh Griffin, 32, of Commonwealth Street, West Bathurst was placed on an intensive correction order (ICO) for 12 months on April 19 after she pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court last month to;
Police documents tendered for sentence reveal a person went to a home on Lambert Street in Bathurst between 10pm on January 7, 2023 to 7am the next morning where, unknowingly, her Mastercard details were stolen.
The victim noticed there were a number of unauthorised charges on her card about 8.30pm on January 10, which included multiple purchases from Aldi, Doordash, Liqourland, Hungry Jacks, Coles, Jaxquickfit Tyers, IGA, Dominos, and the Reject Shop, which came to a total of $2,051.
Various checks by police showed the online orders and delivers were sent to a home on Commonwealth Street in Bathurst for someone by the name of 'Amber G'.
The court heard police applied, and were granted, a search warrant on January 13 to look inside Griffin's home for evidence of the crime.
Police went to her home about 3.50pm the same day to execute the search warrant and in the process, found five oxycodone tablets in the name of someone else.
"My [relative] gave them to me after I had my wisdom teeth out because I wasn't given anything by the doctor," Griffin said to police at the time, court papers show.
Police then found two new vehicle tyres, tartan bags, Jack Daniels and Coke cans, a memory foam mat, aluminium trays, foam cricket bat, and jumping castle that were all bought using the victim's Mastercard.
Griffin denied knowing about the woman's Mastercard and said some items were bought by someone else and delivered to her as a gift.
Police then found a book with the victim's full name and multiple bank card details, including the Mastercard, as well as a driver's licence, Medicare card and other bank cards that had been reported stolen.
"They were given to me to hold," Griffin said before she was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
Griffin's Legal Aid solicitor, Matthew Tedeschi, admitted his client's prior offending - which included two instances of fraud and one of larceny - was "most concerning" but suggested there was more to it than meets the eye.
"It doesn't appear to be financial, they're not not well off. There's underlying issues that need to be addressed," Mr Tedeschi said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said this was Griffin's "last chance" before she would put her in jail.
"You deny you knew anything about financial deception, so I cannot take into account any remorse," Ms Ellis said.
"It's frustrating when someone expects me to sentence them when they don't give me the full info. It has hand strung me."
In addition to the ICO, Griffin was ordered to pay the full amount spent ($2,051) in compensation.
