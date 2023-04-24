BACK in 2020, Bathurst marked the Anzac Day dawn with solemn personal ceremonies.
Because the city's traditional dawn service at the Carillon had to be cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions, residents were encouraged to shine a light in their front yards or at the end of their driveways.
Readers posted their photos to the Western Advocate Facebook page, to share with the community.
