THEY say good things come in threes and when Bathurst hockey talent Emma White discovered that idiom rings true, they were three very good things.
First she got a call up to the Australian Country Wattles women's side that toured Singapore and Malaysia.
Then she was shocked to be named in the run on side instead of starting from the bench.
As for good thing number three, it was having her parents surprise her in Malaysia moments before she ran out for her national debut.
Given White initially thought she'd have to wait another year to try and force her way into the Australian Country side, it has been a huge start to 2023.
This time last year, White hadn't even played her first game for NSW Country.
It was a phone call on a Sunday afternoon while she was relaxing at home watching a movie that led White to the biggest moments of her hockey career thus far.
"My phone rang and I was like 'I don't recognise the number' and I let it run to voice mail. But then when I listened to it, it was the co-ordinator and he was like 'Hey Emma, can you call me back I need to chat'," White said.
"I was 'Oh my God, oh my God, turn the movie off quick'. I called him back and he asked me to step up.
"I cried for two days when I found out. When I was over in Albany, WA, I was pretty gutted that I missed out, obviously as they don't announce the shadows you don't even know if you're close to the starting 18.
"I was the youngest player that they took away, which was a feather in my cap as well."
That phone call came six weeks before White had to fly out to Malaysia to begin the tour.
Fortunately for White, she began her preparations knowing that she was familiar with at least one of her Australian Country team-mates.
Star Bathurst City goalkeeper Maddy Tattersall was part of the squad as well. White said she had an amazing tournament.
"Maddy and I get on so well, we've played with each other, we play against each other all the time," she said.
"It's always nice knowing you've got that familiar face there, especially because we both play in the backs, she's the goalie, I'm a defender.
"Knowing I had that familiar voice yelling at me, it was good to have her there, and also she's done this tour before and has that bit of experience.
"She had an amazing tournament, especially when we played against the national 21s and open women's Malaysian team, she had an absolute blinder. I've never seen her play so well."
While Tattersall was what White calls 'a veteran' of the Australian Country ranks, as a newcomer she wasn't sure how much game time she'd see.
But come the Wattles' first match in early April against the Singapore national women's side, and White found herself starting.
It got even more special than that too.
"Before each game we had a team meeting and they'd announce who was in the starting line up and I didn't have any expectations that I'd make the starting side," White said.
"I thought because I was new on the block and I was one of the youngest that I'd start on the bench, but actually made the starting 11. I was so nervous, my palms were so sweaty.
"Then a couple of minutes before we walked out for our first game, my Mum and Dad actually surprised me for my debut. They came over from home to come and watch my first game, it was unreal.
"If it wasn't for my Mum I wouldn't be where I am with my hockey, she's definitely sparked it for me. She my biggest critic but probably the best coach I've ever had, so having her on the the sideline watching me in the green and gold, that was a special moment, I'll never forget that."
The Wattles won that first game 3-2, and went on to perform well across the rest of the tour.
Though losing two games on the Singapore leg, White and her fellow Wattles were certainly in the contest against quality opposition.
"We did really well, we won all our games except for two. We lost 4-3 against the open Malaysian team and 3-1 to the 21s, so we did really well," she said.
"Those girls are getting ready for the Olympics, so just to be playing against them was amazing.
"There was the shock factor of how amazing some of those players are ... I've never seen girls so fast, they were just so quick. I was like 'I know I'm fit, I've trained for this' but they left me for dead. They were amazing athletes."
It was an eye-opener for the Souths talent, but it has her pumped for the Central West Premier League Hockey season which commences this Saturday.
