With a shortage of general practitioners in rural and regional areas, former Bathurst woman and now Dubbo student Amy Malligan wants to help change those statistics.
Growing up in Bathurst, where her family still lives, she has spent a lot of time in the Central West areas, particularly Mudgee where her grandparents lived.
"When I finished school I studied a Bachelor of Science in Sydney and loved my experience at university but found that I was drawn to move back to a more regional area," she said.
"After living back at Bathurst for two years I started applying for Medical School and found that I had a preference to study at the Sydney University School of Rural Health in Dubbo."
Feeling drawn to living in areas that have a similar lifestyle and community to Bathurst, Ms Malligan found the Dubbo clinical school the best fit for her own interests as well as the lifestyle she can maintain in a regional area.
"I'm really interested in working and practising in a regional area," she said.
"I wanted to study in Dubbo because it offers the same level of learning that can be achieved in the city whist also getting more hands on experience and time with clinical tutors and lecturers."
Young doctors in the NSW regions will be among thousands of healthcare students eligible for a $12,000 scholarship if they commit to working in the state's public health system for five years.
The government initiative is aimed at slowing the number of young graduates dropping out of the NSW healthcare workforce.
The program will support up to 850 nurses, 400 doctors with a focus on regional and rural interns, 150 midwives and other workers.
Those who have already commenced their studies will also be recognised under a transitionary arrangement.
Ms Malligan said she "definitely" believes there is a need for more doctors in regional and rural areas.
"Living in a regional area you experience first hand the pressures of the health system and the lack of resources in these areas," she said.
"This experience is also echoed throughout my family and friendship groups.
READ MORE:
"It can be challenging when you are a patient and need to wait extended periods of time or travel considerable distances to access health services, not to mention that this is both timely and costly which does not ease the situation."
With an open mind about most specialties, Ms Malligan said she is drawn towards the idea of becoming a general ruralist with a focus on women's and children's health.
"I definitely want to stay in a regional area, I hope to complete my training within the Western NSW Local Health District," she said.
"I am really keen to give back to regional communities and become involved in improving health care access and services within this region."
As her family live regionally and she has siblings who work in health care regionally and enjoy their experiences this has inspired Ms Malligan to do the same.
"These positive experiences are echoed throughout other students and staff experiences from working regionally," she said.
"I hope to become an active member of the community and to one day potentially work and practice in this region."
Ms Malligan is also keen on participating in university events that aim to educate students on studying medicine and helping to promote studying and working regionally in health care.
"The main benefits of studying in a regional town are smaller class sizes, more personal relationships with tutors, and studying with a group of people with similar experiences from being rural students," she said.
"The lifestyle offered in regional areas is also fantastic, there are heaps of sporting opportunities, cultural opportunities, and the cost of living is much better than a city.
"Generally living in a regional town is more stress free and easy going."
Ms Malligan said she was enjoying studying in Dubbo, with the community and opportunities to participate in a variety of events being "great".
"I am excited to see how else I can involve myself," she said.
Ms Malligan will be in Dubbo for the next four years as she completes her degree, but if everything goes to plan she could be here much longer.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.