Mungals nearly get better of defending premiers Grenfell Goannas

THEY weren't on the right side of the scoreboard but CSU Mungals still had reasons to feel upbeat about the way their Woodbridge Cup league tag clash with the Grenfell Goannas went on Saturday.
Mungals had far less possession than the defending premiers Goannas throughout the team's first home game of the season at Diggings Oval but managed to push them all the way in an 8-4 loss.
A try to CSU's Pip Honan with 15 minutes to go was a hard earned reward for the Mungals who had spent the majority of the match trying to restrain a relentless wave of Goannas offence.
CSU co-coach Ike Eggleton said his side were always playing from behind against a strong Grenfell side but he was proud of the way the team never let things get away from them.
"It was pretty tough for our girls, to be honest. I'd say that Grenfell had the ball for probably 80 per cent of possession over the first 40 minutes," he said.
"We got the ball towards the end and scored but it just wasn't quite enough."
CSU were coming into the match off a convincing 42-14 win in round one over the Oberon Tigers but knew that their next opponent would provide a sterner test.
That was evident when Grenfell scored after 10 minutes but the Mungals regathered to keep the visitors off the scoreboard until just after half-time when they found try number two.
From there CSU started to work their way into the game and the Honan's try would have had the Goannas feeling a little nervous in the run towards full-time.
"I think it was just some concentration on defence which cost us, and it was the same thing that hurt us last week," Eggleton said.
"It was a real back-and-forth game. We were unfortunately just dropping the ball a bit too much, but it was such a good effort from our girls on defence.
"Grenfell could have put so many more points on us but the girls really held their own on defence. They've communicating well and working really well together as a team.
"The returning students are really helping the new girls ease into the club. There's a lot of girls who haven't played before and they're picking up the game well."
Meanwhile, the CSU men's side are still looking for their first win of the season after they went down 50-26 in a high scoring affair against the Goannas.
The team will look to open their account when they play the Eugowra Golden Eagles next round.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
