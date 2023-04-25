Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Bathurst's under 15s side go through Orange carnival undefeated

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
April 25 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst's under 15s side look to be in great form ahead of the Senior State Titles. Picture by Bathurst Netball Association.
Bathurst's under 15s side look to be in great form ahead of the Senior State Titles. Picture by Bathurst Netball Association.

THE signs are positive for Bathurst's representative under 15s side ahead of the upcoming Senior State Titles campaign after they enjoyed an unbeaten Orange carnival over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.