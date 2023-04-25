Bathurst's under 15s side go through Orange carnival undefeated

THE signs are positive for Bathurst's representative under 15s side ahead of the upcoming Senior State Titles campaign after they enjoyed an unbeaten Orange carnival over the weekend.
The Bathurst side went through seven games unbeaten at the carnival, which acts as one of the major preparation events ahead of the state titles in the June long weekend.
Bathurst went across to Orange with high expectations for the carnival but still managed to exceed them.
Under 15s coach Catherine Welch said the team executed everything that they'd been working on to perfection.
"They had a really successful day," she said.
"With the rep teams state wide the major event of the year is the Senior State Titles, which is for the 15s, 17s and opens. In the lead up to that a lot of associations play in rep carnivals to give them practice.
"We take the results with a grain of salt. A lot of the teams we played at this carnival play in different divisions to us at the state titles so we went into this anticipating that the girls would come away with some wins - all things going well.
"We had some really big wins on the day though, and the big positive was that the girls were putting into action the things that we'd been working on during training.
"The day wasn't necessarily about coming away with the wins, it was about putting that good netball onto the court."
Welch said a positive aspect from the day was that her side never dropped their level of netball across the seven matches.
"That's what I asked from them at the beginning of the day: Don't be complacent, never go into any game expecting to win because no-one's going to hand it to you," she said.
"You have to earn it every single time you go on the court.
"They're a really good bunch of kids who work hard at training. All of our sessions have been very positive. They're eager to learn and they work really hard."
Many of the team will now return to their club sides to get ready for the local Bathurst Netball Association winter season, which gets underway this Saturday.
Senior State Titles will run from June 10 to 12.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
