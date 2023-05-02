A LATE night prowl around a business to steal copper for profit has ended poorly for two former work friends who were caught in the act by police.
Said Abi-Merhi, 55, of Stewart Street, Bathurst, and Kevin John McManus, 39, of Lloyd Road, South Bathurst each received community corrections orders (CCO) in Bathurst Local Court after they pleaded guilty - on separate occasions - to larceny.
Court documents said during the night of January 14, 2023, Abi-Merhi and McManus went to PHE on Browning Street in Bathurst to steal copper for scrap.
After they got onto the premises through a hole in the fence, the men moved around the yard and cut copper with a hacksaw to manageable lengths.
As the pair were sliding the copper out through a hole in a fence, a person saw and called police.
The court heard police were patrolling Browning Street in relation to the call about 1am on January 15 when Abi-Merhi and McManus were spotted walking in nearby grass.
As they saw police, the pair dropped a piece of copper before they were stopped. They then said in conversation with police they were looking for McManus' dog.
Police said they searched McManus and found a hacksaw, two hacksaw blades, two wire cutters, gloves and a torch. Abi-Merhi was found with just a pair of gloves.
Both men were arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in police custody, McManus got upset when he was told he would be charged and said Abi-Merhi made him do it.
McManus, according to court documents, told police his dog was actually in a caravan at his home and pleaded to be let go.
Abi-Merhi participated in a recorded interview where he denied making any threats and said McManus was one of his former work friends.
Police documents note the estimate of stolen copper to be valued at $5,300.
During Abi-Merhi's sentencing, solicitor Fiona Sams said her client was a valued member of the community due to his volunteering efforts at an op-shop and suggested he needed to source "better" friends.
"He understands he needs to conduct himself in a lawful way," Ms Sams said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis in response described Abi-Merhi as "a bit of a conundrum".
"You put a lot into the community and then you put the community out by stealing. That is not what I see all the time," Ms Ellis said.
On April 19, Abi-Merhi was placed on a CCO for 12 months, while McManus - who pleaded guilty to the charge on April 12 - has a CCO for 18 months and was ordered to pay $1000 in compensation.
