It was a weekend which featured two two-point thrillers, upsets, and a couple of blowouts.
Here's what the coaches at each of the Peter McDonald Premiership sides had to say after round two.
RESULT: Lost 34-6 to Parkes Spacemen
JAKE BETTS SAYS: "They're just a well drilled side. Chaddy [Porter] does a good job with them. Once they got a roll on we dropped our heads a bit and we didn't react.
RESULT: Lost 18-16 to Wellington Cowboys
ZAC MERRITT SAYS: "I think our minds might have been elsewhere rather than at Wellington and we deserved our pants to be pulled down.
"Like there was no lack of trying, I just thought we were a bit flat. I think we trained a bit flat on Thursday and then we sort of took that into the game.
"We've got to be better than that ... we couldn't get out of that flatness, we couldn't get any spark at all. You've got to respect every team you play, you can't turn up and expect it to be an easy one."
RESULT: Defeated Lithgow Workies Wolves 46-8
SHAWN TOWNSEND SAYS: "We completed. It was 14-of-16 in the first half and pretty similar in the second half.
"I was pretty pleased with that and we want to get a base first before we start playing footy. We're just trying to tuck the ball under the wing and go forward in those first few rounds so we can get that rhythm and momentum and then don't have to tackle as much.
"We've got the same core and the same leaders and that means the message is the same."
RESULT: Defeated Orange CYMS 40-12
MITCH ANDREWS SAYS: "It was a game we played in patches. We went really well at times, and then other times let our foot off the throat. We went away from what works.
"I'm wrapped for Dylan (Gunn, scored two tries) though. I asked him when the last time he laced the boots up and he said the 2016 grand final. He's got speed to burn, so it's great to have him back.".
RESULT: Lost to Dubbo CYMS 46-8
JACK SULLIVAN SAYS: "Obviously Dubbo are a great team, we knew the quality they would bring. They are a side that capitalise on your mistakes and they did that.
"As a group we are keen to keep building and finding ways to get better, we are a young side but starting to come together which is good
"Also, great to be back in front of the Lithgow crowd, all the players appreciated the turnout and look forward to the next home game."
RESULT: Lost 24-22 to Mudgee Dragons
JACK KAVANAGH SAYS: "Honestly, I feel if we got a few more of the 50-50 calls I think we would have run away with it. That's my personal opinion.
"Without the injuries, we lost Aka (co-captain-coach Alex Ronayne), and starting that bad, I think we've definitely got their number."
RESULT: Defeated Macquarie Raiders 24-22
CLAY PRIEST SAYS: "We didn't give up but we let the Macquarie boys back in there and it was pleasing to take the win but it was a little scrappy.
"Being favourite means nothing. Anyone can win on the day and you could see that by some of the results yesterday (Saturday).
"It's all talk and it means nothing. I'm worried about our side and each week and hopefully we can be that side at the end."
RESULT: Defeated Orange Hawks 40-12
JACOB NEILL* SAYS: "We are growing as a team week-by-week.
"There was a patch in the game we made it really hard four ourselves but the mindset to see us get back to completing sets and turning the ball over in the right area on the field led to points.
"We can score from anywhere but yesterday we came a long way defensively, and that's our focus.
"Still a lot to improve on but we're on the right path."
* captain-coach James Tuitahi unavailable
RESULT: Lost 40-12 to Forbes Magpies
ETHAN McKELLAR SAYS: "Coming over to Forbes is always a tough gig.
"Credit to them today, they played the 80 and we made too many mistakes and they capitalised on them."
RESULT: Lost 40-12 to Nyngan Tigers
SHANE RODNEY SAYS: N/A
RESULT: Defeated Bathurst Panthers 34-6
CHAD PORTER SAYS: "Our defence was really good to keep them to six points.
"It was a good team effort. Everyone that played stood up on Saturday and our completion rate was a lot better than last week.
RESULT: Defeated Bathurst St Pat's 18-16
JUSTIN TOOMEY-WHITE SAYS: "It's just awesome to see the boys fighting for each other.
"We know it's definitely early days and we're not where we want to be but the boys will enjoy this win and then we'll get ourselves sorted for a really tough match next week against (Dubbo) CYMS.
"We're in a really good rebuilding phase and I've said to my boys I trust every one of them to take the field."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.