Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Dawn service crowd asked to 'embrace your very own sense of the ANZAC spirit'

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated April 25 2023 - 6:39am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

GATHERING in the morning mist, young and old, heads bowed, silent tears, a shared reverence and a vow to remember all.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.