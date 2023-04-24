GATHERING in the morning mist, young and old, heads bowed, silent tears, a shared reverence and a vow to remember all.
Hundreds of Bathurst residents united at the War Memorial Carillon in Kings Parade on Tuesday morning for the annual Anzac Day Dawn Service.
Together they stood in the darkness to remember the Australians who had fought and given their lives in service of the nation.
Some stood with medals on their chest, others a sprig of rosemary on their lapel. Some were wrapped in blankets, scarves and jackets. All listened to the same message.
Bathurst RSL Sub Branch president David Mills urged them to remember in his poignant address.
"We remember when the chips were down, Australians stand up, in war and in peace," he said.
"We remember that Australians stick up for each other, whether you were born here or immigrated.
"We remember, whether you speak English fluently or with an accent, we remember all."
Mr Mills asked the crowd to visualise those who had fallen over the years, the young men and women, regiment after regiment, in service.
He then asked the crowd to hear the message they would deliver.
"They say to you, burning in tanks and aeroplanes, drowning in submarines, shattered and broken by mines and high explosives, shells and IEDs, we gave our last full measure and devotion, we brought your freedom with our lives," he said.
"So take this freedom, guard it as we have guarded it, use it as we can no longer use it.
"Build a country in which meanness, poverty, tyranny, hatred, have no existence.
"We can not bring them back, but we can remember their sacrifice and continue to nurture those same unselfish qualities in ourselves.
"That's why we are here, that's the ANZAC legacy."
As wreaths were laid to remember the fallen and the pipers played the The Skye Boat Song, those gathered silently reflected on Mr Mills' message.
Some held the hands of loved ones, some hugged their children, one woman held a photo near to her heart.
"I ask each of you, all of us, to ponder and embrace your very own sense of the ANZAC spirit," Mr Mills said.
While that sense of spirit varied from person to person, each of them joined in one voice to say "Lest we forget".
For those Bathurst residents who did not attend the dawn service, there will be others staged across the region today.
The main service will feature a march from the Bathurst RSL to Kings Parade from 10.15am ahead of the commemoration at the Carillon.
The Anzac Day schedule will also include community services in:
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.