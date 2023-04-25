LAST season Souths was the drought breaker, but for season 2023 the Bathurst club has set it sights on nothing less than being the Central West Premier League Hockey women's champions.
Having guided Souths to its first semi-final appearance in a decade last year, co-coaches Scott Hanrahan and Annie Pakinga have returned for their second campaign at the helm.
They are fuelled by a desire to see Souths to win its first Central West premiership in 23 years.
"The club were pretty keen to have me again and I definitely wanted to be there, I think we've got a lot to look forward to, Annie and I are very excited," Hanrahan said.
"Our goal is obviously to go the whole way, as we want to do each season.
"We want to play finals hockey, we want to go the whole way if we can".
While Hanrahan and Pakinga are back to coach Souths, it is a different looking squad to the one which suffered a heart-breaking loss to Orange CYMS via a shootout in last season's minor semi-final.
Gone are the likes of last year's captain Danielle Fisher and NSW Country representative Sarah White.
But in their place are a handful of emerging juniors and new faces.
"We've lost a few just through girls going to uni, a couple of girls are having babies, it's the next part of their lives, but that's impacted us a little bit," Hanrahan said.
"But we've been lucky, we've got a few new recruits and a lot of the younger girls we started to work with last year are stepping up a bit.
"Em Tallentire, she trained with us last year and debuted last year too, she's been training with us really well in the pre-season and is someone who has stepped forward and Pip Webb, she's stepped up again."
Amongst the new recruits for Souths this season are a second goalkeeper in Honour Roberts and the daughters of the two blues' coaches.
Cassidy Hanrahan has made the switch to Souths from Orange United, while former NSW junior representative Kiana Pakinga has moved back to the Central West after time working with some of Australia's leading thoroughbred stables.
With the likes of Georgia Kearney and Ali Stanford impressing at pre-season training and Jess Watterson returning to the club, it has Hanrahan confident Souths can be a force.
"Obviously with our squad changing a little bit this year, we have lost some strength in those girls who aren't with us," he said.
"But the blend of experience we have there and some of the emerging players we've got coming through, it's going to make it a challenge for other sides each week.
"I think having that blend is going to help and will prepare us for seasons to come as well."
Souths will open its season this Saturday at the Cooke Hockey Complex with a derby against Bathurst City. The match will start at 12.20pm.
CO-COACHES: Scott Hanrahan, Annie Pakinga.
LAST YEAR'S FINISH: Fourth.
INS: Em Tallentire, Pip Webb, Cassidy Hanrahan, Jess Watterson, Honour Roberts, Kiana Pakinga.
OUTS: Sam Brown, Charlize Fitzpatrick, Sarah White, Daisy Morrissey, Emma Siejka, Danielle Fisher.
PLAYER TO WATCH: Sophie McCauley.
"Sophie McCauley is absolutely ready for a big one. Soph got injured last season, we lost her after about the third round and got her back just in time for finals which was nice," Hanrahan said. "But she's back now and ready to go and training really well."
BIGGEST THREAT: Lithgow Panthers.
"Lithgow Panthers are going to be everyone's biggest threat, they're always strong," Hanrahan said. "Whoever goes in, they just seem to turn them into something good and add to the strong compliment they already."
