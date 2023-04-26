Mental health hub announced for Dubbo, satellite service for Bathurst

Accessing mental health care is set to become much easier with a free, walk-in mental health centre soon to be established in Dubbo, with a satellite service in Bathurst.
On Friday, the federal and NSW governments announced they would be investing $45.7 million over four years into opening seven new Head to Health mental health service locations in regional NSW, including a hub in Dubbo and a satellite service in Bathurst.
Western NSW Primary Health Network CEO Andrew Coe said he was "thrilled" to be able to confirm the funding for two sites to be established in the region.
"Our population has faced many challenges in recent times, these new services are a welcome addition to the suite of services currently provided to support individuals in need," he said.
Mr Coe said Western NSW residents experience similar mental health issues to those in metropolitan areas, but often have worse outcomes.
Contributing factors include access to appropriate services, shortages of skilled workers, the "tyranny of distance" and the cost of accessing services.
Announcing the new locations, Rose Jackson, NSW Minister for Mental Health, said the new Head to Health centres will make mental health care more accessible for regional communities.
"People in our regions have suffered enough over the past three years. This investment is just the start of our long-term plan to deliver high-quality mental health support where it is needed most," she said.
"This funding to seven key locations across regional NSW will help fast-track free care without the need for appointments to provide help for those who need it now."
When it opens, the Head to Health hub in Dubbo will be a "culturally-safe" and "central" point to connect people in crisis to services which may be able to help them.
The centre will be staffed by counsellors and peer support workers who have experienced their own mental health challenges.
Head to Health's model was inspired by a Victorian program launched in the early days of the pandemic in September, 2020 and has already proved successful in other NSW communities including Penrith, Canterbury, Lismore and the Central Coast.
Mr Coe said he is pleased Dubbo and Bathurst were chosen as new locations for the service.
"On behalf of WNSW PHN, I thank the Minister for this investment and we look forward to establishing this important service to help support the people of Western NSW in the coming months," Mr Coe said.
As part of the $45.7 million investment, Head to Health services will also be extended to Wagga Wagga, Young, Coffs Harbour, Muswellbrook and Moruya. Planning for these centres will begin in mid 2023.
"I'm delighted that agreement has been reached on the locations of the next wave of services in New South Wales," Emma McBride, federal Assistant Minister for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention, said.
"These services will make it easier for people in many regions of the state to get the help they need, when they need it."
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
