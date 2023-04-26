Western Advocate
Health

Mental health hub announced for Dubbo, satellite service for Bathurst

By Allison Hore
Updated April 26 2023 - 10:40am, first published 10:30am
Accessing mental health care is set to become much easier with a free, walk-in mental health centre soon to be established in Dubbo, with a satellite service in Bathurst.

