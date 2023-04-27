ON Friday, April 21, I attended the Youth Week 2023 Sports Day.
It was a fantastic event put on by the Bathurst Youth councillors, Creative Community Concepts and council's Community Development Team.
The sports day took place at Morse Park, hosting a range of activities including laser tag, league tag, cricket and AFL, plus guest speaker and advocate for mental health, Wayne Wigham.
A massive congratulations to the Bathurst Youth councillors, Creative Community Concepts, and Bathurst Regional Council's Community Development Team for organising such a great event.
The youth council also launched their new logo.
The youth councillors provided input into the design by suggesting words, images and colours that are representative of the Youth Council.
The purpose of this rebranding project was to develop a contemporary logo which is reflective of the Youth Council's role in the local community.
WITH funding from Bathurst Regional Council and the NSW Government, Platinum Electricians Dubbo has installed a new electric vehicle charger at Stevens Park in Rockley.
This is a great addition for Rockley and will allow for electric vehicle owners to stop and take in the sites of Rockley while charging their car.
Council has previously installed six destination chargers at three sites, including the National Motor Racing Museum, Bathurst Rail Museum and in Court House Lane (for authorised vehicles only) and hosts seven fast-charge stations at the Bathurst Visitor Information Centre.
The electric vehicle charging stations strengthen the city's reputation as a centre for innovation and is another way of encouraging people to visit our region.
