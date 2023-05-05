Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Melissa Shepherd in court for throwing tinned tomatoes at a woman

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated May 5 2023 - 1:24pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Outside of the Bathurst Courthouse. File picture
Outside of the Bathurst Courthouse. File picture

A TIN of tomatoes tossed in the heat of a moment have highlighted a woman's need for anger management, according to a magistrate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.