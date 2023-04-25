Western Advocate
Josh and Tim Babbage line up for Bathurst Panthers under 18s

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated April 26 2023 - 10:36am, first published April 25 2023 - 2:00pm
They played together for the first time as under 6 Oberon Tigers and last Saturday brothers Tim and Josh Babbage finally played together again as under 18 Bathurst Panthers. Pictures supplied
THEY share a passion for rugby league, a love for the Saint George Illawarra Dragons and membership of Bathurst Panthers and now, for the first time in more than a decade, brothers Josh and Tim Babbage are sharing the same field.

