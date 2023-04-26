Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Harrison and Oliver Galloway-Smith win Open Boy Rider classes at Sydney

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated April 26 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

O'CONNELL brothers Harrison and Oliver Galloway-Smith made their Sydney Royal Easter Show experience one to remember as they each were named winners of their Open Boy Rider classes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.