O'CONNELL brothers Harrison and Oliver Galloway-Smith made their Sydney Royal Easter Show experience one to remember as they each were named winners of their Open Boy Rider classes.
Harrison, 10, also picked up the General Cariappa Perpetual Trophy - the biggest prize of his hacking career to date - as he was named Junior Champion Boy Rider.
Oliver, 7, showed that he's ready to follow in his brother's footsteps with his naming as the Reserve Champion Junior Boy Rider.
Their mother, Vanessa Galloway-Smith said the boys were rewarded for the hours of practice that went into preparing for the show.
"It was an amazing day. Never did we think that Oliver at just seven years old would be considered for the champion prize but he rode really well. It's so good to see him achieving that," she said.
"When Harrison was named junior champion boy rider we just thought 'Oh my God'.
"We had an international judge over from the UK as well, so that was special. It's amazing for them to have that experience."
Galloway-Smith said her sons were excited for the Sydney event after an encouraging build up towards the big day.
"Both of them competed at the Grand National a few weeks beforehand, and they've also both competing at a lot of the local agriculture shows around the region and doing very well," she said.
"The Sydney Royal Easter Show is the pinnacle of their season. It's what you spend 12 months preparing for, and what they're working towards before they have to submit their qualifications In November."
Harrison won the Open Boy Rider 9 years and under 12 years class while Oliver won the Open Boy Rider 6 years and under 9 years class.
The brothers showed their strong hacking skills at the show, a category which involves being given a routine that they've never seen before and committing it to memory before they perform it with their horse.
Harrison also won the working hunter pony 12-14hh class, which included a jump course and workout.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
