Get your hands on a slice of history

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday April 28: 7 Barkly Street, Sofala:
Potential buyers will simply be blown away by 7 Barkley Street, Sofala, a property which represents one of the most unique investment opportunities of a lifetime.
Located in the heart of the quaint former gold mining town, the Old Sofala Gaol is a property steeped in rich history and character, and is waiting for you to make it your own.
Originally built as the gaol and police station in the 1890s, listing agent Chris Hagney said that the property had been lovingly preserved and repurposed over the years, serving as a popular local café and museum.
"You step inside and experience the incredible sense of history that this property exudes," he said. "With rustic stone walls, sturdy iron doors, and heavy wooden beams, you'll feel like you've been transported back in time."
The café and museum space is cosy and inviting, offering plenty of room to accommodate visitors and patrons, and Chris said it could also be used as an extension of the adjoining four bedroom home.
"The residence itself is a true gem, with original features like high ceilings and lead-light windows that will make you feel right at home," he said. "The original stables and ample shedding offer plenty of storage options too."
An added bonus is the original three-bedroom cottage on the property that's just waiting to be renovated. With a bit of love and elbow grease, this cottage could be transformed into a stunning guesthouse, rental property, Airbnb or private retreat.
Chris said one of the most exciting features of this property is the potential for subdivision into three separate lots.
"It offers endless opportunities for those looking for a lifestyle change, capitalise on the booming tourism industry in the region, or for developers looking to create a unique residential or commercial development in the heart of Sofala," he said.
The Old Sofala Gaol offers a unique investment opportunity that combines historical beauty and significance, versatility, and potential for growth.
Whether you're looking for personal use or business purposes, 7 Barkly Street presents an unmissable chance to own a piece of history in one of the most beautiful regions of Australia.
It is is well worth the visit to Sofala for an on-site inspection to appreciate the unique opportunity.
