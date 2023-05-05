A "SILLY decision" has cost a man hundreds of dollars in fines after he was caught by police driving unlicensed.
A self-represented Michael Alexander Stark, 40, of Vittoria Street, West Bathurst, appeared before Bathurst Local Court on April 19 to plead guilty to driving while disqualified.
Police were patrolling Kendall Avenue and Sydney Road in Kelso about 6.20pm on February 21, 2023 when they stopped a grey Subaru on Pat O'Leary Drive for random roadside testing, court documents reveal.
The driver - Stark - was approached by police and asked for his licence, which he said had been suspended until March 8, 2023, as confirmed by the RMS.
He was then arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
During submissions made on his date of sentencing, Stark described the incident as a case of making a "silly decision" and said there was no other excuse.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis convicted Stark and fined him $1,200 for the charge.
He was also disqualified from driving for six months.
