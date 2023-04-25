Nine Holy Family School students chase Polding team spots

THE sporting prowess of Holy Family Catholic School's cohort will be on full display at the upcoming Catholic Primary Schools Polding winter sports trials when nine students travel to Tamworth this Friday.
Year 6 students Katie Booth, Eliza Aberley, Evie Ekert, Connor Edwards, Brodie Scrimshaw (hockey), Billy Sargent, Brax Barwick (rugby league), Angus Gillies, Miela Marks (football) will represent the Diocese of Bathurst Catholic Schools at various venues on the same day.
The students were selected based on performances at the Diocesan trials for Catholic school students held recently in Bathurst.
The representatives are vying for selection in a Polding team in their respective sport to then contest at the 2023 NSW PSSA State Carnivals.
The pathway for primary schools identifies talent and promotes students to elite levels of competition, including the NSW PSSA State Carnivals.
School principal Kevin Arrow said the group will represent the school well.
"Our nine Holy Family School athletes have enjoyed their selection competitions and they will compete enthusiastically in Tamworth on Friday," he said.
"They each have a good sense of sportsmanship, and a healthy competitive attitude. We are proud of our reps who will represent Holy Family really well at Friday's Polding Trials.
"We wish our reps well at the Polding trials and hope they put in personal best effort. Success at Tamworth on Friday will mean participation at the State PSSA Carnivals later in the year."
