Nine Holy Family School students chase Polding team spots

April 25 2023 - 11:00am
THE sporting prowess of Holy Family Catholic School's cohort will be on full display at the upcoming Catholic Primary Schools Polding winter sports trials when nine students travel to Tamworth this Friday.

