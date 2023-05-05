AN EXPECTING mother has been told to think of her children should she consider getting into fights again, after a magistrate said it could be what unlocks a jail cell in her name.
Logan Casey Williams, 28, of Cripps Place, Kelso, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on April 19 to common assault.
According to court documents, the victim was walking along Sydney Road in Kelso near Learmonth Pak about 2.30pm on November 6, 2022 when Williams and two other women pulled over in a car and approached her.
As Williams got closer to the victim, she asked if she was going to be a "cheeky (expletive)".
As the victim went to walk away, Williams grabbed the victim's hair and punched her multiple times before she pulled her to the ground.
The court heard Williams, after the victim stood, pulled her down to the ground a second time and swung her around by her hair.
The pair eventually went their separate ways before the victim went to Bathurst Police Station about 4.15pm to report the incident and give video proof of the assault.
Police went to Williams' home at 10.20pm the same day and asked about the run-in, when she said it was in self defence.
"She's been offing me out on social media and yelled at me at the shopping centre ... I went back and had a go at her on the highway," Williams said to police, who asked how she was claiming self defence.
"She spat at me ... I'm pretty sure she went to spit on me."
Williams was then arrested and charged.
During sentencing, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said what happened was "quite worrying" after Williams' Legal Aid solicitor Matthew Tedeschi said she was "doing the best she can" as an employed, now pregnant, single mother.
"Think of how you would feel if someone did this to you. It was a nasty assault," Ms Ellis said.
"If you breach this order, I will have to start thinking of jail. What would your children think? You have to focus on the positive in the world. Don't put yourself in jail."
Williams was placed on an 18-month community correction order.
