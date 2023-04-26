Team lists confirmed for Bathurst NRL clash: Peachey in for Panthers

WELLINGTON Cowboys product and 2017 last-minute Carrington Park hero Tyrone Peachey has gained a start in the Penrith Panthers side for this Saturday's game against the Wests Tigers at Bathurst.
Peachey, who scored the winning try for the Panthers at Bathurst six years, will start in the centres in place of the injured Izack Tago.
Sunia Turuva retains his starting spot on the wing despite hurting his ankle in the team's two point loss to the South Sydney Rabbitohs last round.
Wests Tigers have received a boost for the Bathurst clash with David Nofoaluma back for his first game since round three.
Sadly, Forbes product Charlie Staines won't have the opportunity to play in home region as he battles a stomach illness.
Centre Brent Naden also makes his return back from a collarbone injury.
One player who will command attention among the Tigers side this Saturday will be their new starting fullback Jahream Bula.
Bula made his NRL debut during last week's 22-16 loss to the Manly Sea Eagles, finishing with a game-high 177 run metres plus five tackle breaks.
The Tigers number one made a couple of handling errors but still made a strong account of himself, especially with a run out of his own in-goal area where he evaded several Manly tacklers to get back into the field of play.
Bula cut a happy figure in his post-game interview despite the result.
"It was outstanding. I still can't believe I'm here right now," he said.
"It's good to see my family and friends here supporting me.
"It was [what I expected] - but a lot harder. The physicality was different compared to [NSW] Cup and Jersey Flegg," he said.
"I've still got to get used to it but I had a lot of fun out there."
Tigers fought back from a 12-0 deficit to take a 16-14 lead after the hour mark but a converted try and penalty to the Sea Eagles would put them back on top before full-time.
"The boys fought well. They were unlucky at the end there," Bula said.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.