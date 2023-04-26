Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Team lists confirmed for Bathurst NRL clash: Peachey in for Panthers

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated April 26 2023 - 11:56am, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jahream Bula takes a hit up for the Wests Tigers in last round's game against the Manly Sea Eagles. Picture by Getty Images.
Jahream Bula takes a hit up for the Wests Tigers in last round's game against the Manly Sea Eagles. Picture by Getty Images.

WELLINGTON Cowboys product and 2017 last-minute Carrington Park hero Tyrone Peachey has gained a start in the Penrith Panthers side for this Saturday's game against the Wests Tigers at Bathurst.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.