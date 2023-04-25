BATHURST RSL Sub Branch president David Mills has paid tribute to the values that veterans have left on our community.
Thousands crowded the streets of Bathurst on Tuesday for the Anzac Day parade, before they made their way to the Carillon War Memorial for the service.
Leading the service, Mr Mills said Anzac Day is not just date but a spirit that lives up thanks to the values that service men and women have left us.
"It's a time to reflect on the past generations of Australians who displayed hardship, courage, discipline, self resilience, self sacrifice, resourcefulness and friendship," he said.
"Can you spare a moment for the people within the community that have picked up those values.
"They display it in the daily work they do. Our hospital staff, paramedics, first responders."
Mr Mills also said Anzac Day is a an opportunity to reflect on the past with pride, but to also look ahead and build on the achievements of previous servicemen and women.
"Anzac Day is also a reminder that wars are to be avoided," he said.
"But when necessary, we must stand up for our values and we must commitment a great part of our strength to ensure that we support those we send into danger.
"The Anzac spirit resides in each and every one of us, regardless of who you are, what your background is, what your culture is and what you do.
"Let's strive in our daily lives to be worthy of those people we honour today."
Mr Mills also said the day is a special occasion for Australians but for New Zealanders as well.
"Anzac Day is more than a traditional holiday but a fundamental Australian tradition," he said.
"For wherever Australians and New Zealanders gather, on April 25 you can guarantee there will be an Anzac service."
Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor also addressed the large crowd, speaking of how the Bathurst community rallied together 90 years ago to build the Carillon War Memorial.
"We stand here today at the base of the Carillon War Memorial, a tribute funded and built by this community in 1933," he said.
"The push to build a war memorial for the residents of the Bathurst region that have served and continue to serve their country in all theatres of wars began after World War One.
"Their vision to create a fitting memorial has stood the test of time.
"The significance of the Carillon War Memorial and Anzac Day has not lessened since the years have passed."
Cr Taylor described Anzac Day as one of the "most significant" day on the Australian calendar.
"Anzac Day is a very special day of commemoration that has grown in recognition for all military service by Australian and New Zealander defence personnel and their courage, character and sacrifice," he said.
"Like hundreds of thousands of our fellow citizens that gather in suburbs and towns across Australia, we've come here to commemorate one of the most significant days on our national calendar.
"It's a long standing tradition that on Anzac Day we pause to remember those who have offered up their lives in the defence of our nation and community, which is the greatest contribution any citizens can make."
