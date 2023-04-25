BATHURST youth mayor Harvey Lew has reflected on the sacrifice of Indigenous Australians and Maori during Tuesday's Anzac Day service at the Carillon War Memorial.
Thousands crowded the streets of Bathurst on Tuesday for the Anzac Day parade, before they made their way to the Carillon for the service.
Mr Lew, who has served as mayor of the Bathurst Youth Council since last year, spoke of the unity of servicemen and women, regardless of their background.
"This day is a powerful reminder of community and connection. The soldiers that fought and died for our country were from all walks of life, yet they were united by a sense of purpose and common goal," he said.
"They came together to defend our country and protect the values of the things we hold dear. They worked together, supported each other and fought for each other, regardless of their differences.
"But did we know that for many years the contribution of Indigenous Australian and Maori soldiers were overlooked and largely ignored?
"Fortunately, in recent years there's been a growing awareness of the roles these groups played in the Anzac legend.
"It's inspiring to see how commemorations have evolved to include acknowledgement of their service and sacrifice.
"As we remember those that have fallen, let's pay tribute to the brave Indigenous Australian and Maori soldiers that fought alongside their fellow countrymen, even though their contributions weren't always recognised."
Mr Lew said it's important for communities to remember and honour the sacrifice of servicemen and women.
"We have a responsibility to honour the sacrifice of those who have come before us and to strive to have a better future for ourselves and future generations," he said.
"The Anzac Day spirit teaches us the importance of courage and resilience.
"The soldiers who fought in conflicts such as World War One and Two faced considerable hardships but they never gave up."
While the Gallipoli campaign, which begun in February 1915 and lasted until January 1916, was ultimately a defeat for the Allies, the campaign has become a defining moment in Australia and New Zealand's history.
"Anzac Day has been important day for both Australia and New Zealand for over a century," Mr Lew said.
"It marks the anniversary of Australian and New Zealand troops on the Gallipoli peninsula in World War One and although the campaign was ultimately unsuccessful and resulted in a significate loss of life, the bravery and determination shown by the soldiers in that campaign have become a defining moment in the history of our nation.
"As members of a generation that was born after the end of World War Two, we've grown up with a deep appreciation for this day and the impact it has had on our society."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.