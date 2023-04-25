THOUSANDS gathered at the Bathurst War Memorial Carillon on April 25 to honour those who have, and continue, to serve Australia.
Hours after people braved the misty conditions for the dawn service, they came together to watch the annual Anzac Day March, which commenced in Rankin Street and made its way to the Carillon.
The march featured school students, families, support organisations and surviving veterans from the Bathurst region.
At the Carillon, Bathurst RSL Sub Branch president David Mills led the commemoration ceremony, reminding people that service occurred not only on the battlefield, and not just by military personnel.
He also took a moment to reflect on the Vietnam War, as 2023 marks 50 years since the conflict officially came to an end.
Scroll through the gallery above to see all the photos from the Anzac Day March and community service.
