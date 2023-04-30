A MENACING man with "anger issues" has taken road rage to a new level after he followed a woman and harassed her on a trip into Bathurst.
Geoffrey Wright, 63, of Burton Street, Blayney, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on April 19 to driving with intent to menace another person.
Court documents reveal the victim was driving a Hyundai IX35 along the Mid Western Highway towards Bathurst about 8.45am on January 5, 2023 with her three children under the age of four.
The victim's car was the fourth in a line up behind a truck, a dark coloured Holden Commodore - driven by Wright - and a white Ford as they approached an overtaking lane.
Wright, in his Holden, led the maneuver as all three cars overtook the truck.
As the victim and the white Ford went to go past Wright, who had moved back into the left lane, he pulled into the overtaking lane which caused both other drivers to slam on their brakes.
After they all had merged, Wright continued to drive at 70 kilometres per hour for a distance as the white Ford overtook and the victim slowed for another opportunity.
The court heard the victim went to overtake Wright a few kilometres later when he sped up, making her drive at 110kms to get past.
Wright then began to tailgate the victim while flashing his lights, beeping the horn and sticking his middle finger up at her from outside of his driver window.
The victim continued to drive at the same speed until she caught up with the white Ford as they approached another overtaking lane.
Wright then overtook the victim while yelling out the window at her, and once past, he straddled both lanes and slowed to 30kms.
Each vehicle had slowed down and travelled at that speed until they reached an 80km zone when the victim called triple zero and sent a photo of Wright's car to police.
Wright pulled to the side of the road near Mount Pleasant Estate as the victim and the driver of the white Ford kept travelling into Bathurst.
Court documents note a short time later, the victim saw Wright quickly approaching her from behind flashing his lights and sticking his middle finger up.
As the victim got into Bathurst, she headed for the police station and went along Stewart Street before turning into various streets as Wright continued along Howick Street.
The victim did not stop and kept driving, but returned to Bathurst Police Station about 2.30pm to make a report.
The court was told police went to a home on Burton Street in Blayney and spoke with Wright about the incident, who said he overtook cars and stuck his finger up because the drivers "pissed him off" and he wanted them to "stick it up their (expletive)".
Legal Aid solicitor Matthew Tedeschi told the court during sentencing his client had "anger issues" and at the time had been living in his car, before Wright stood and spoke for himself.
"I've been going to church, I had eight sessions with myself. I wouldn't apologise if I didn't mean it ... I've got to wake up to myself," Wright explained to Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis.
"Anyone who were to be the victim would've been very scared," Ms Ellis replied.
Wright was placed on an 18-month community correction order and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.