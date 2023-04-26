Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Former Bathurst talents Lowe and Power on cusp of premierships

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated April 26 2023 - 1:56pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT could be a premiership double within the space of a few hours for former Bathurst women's rugby league talents Paige Lowe and Matilda Power this Saturday at Leichardt Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.