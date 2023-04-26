Former Bathurst talents Lowe and Power on cusp of premierships

IT could be a premiership double within the space of a few hours for former Bathurst women's rugby league talents Paige Lowe and Matilda Power this Saturday at Leichardt Oval.
Lowe's Indigenous Academy Roosters Tarsha Gale team and Power's Mount Pritchard Mounties NSW Women's Premierships squad are each trying to take down the Canterbury Bankstown-Bulldogs on the biggest day of the season.
The Roosters-Bulldogs Tarsha Gale clash brings together the only two unbeaten teams in the competition - teams who have been on a completely different level from their rivals all season.
Lowe's defending premier Indigenous Academy side come into the game on the back of a crushing 40-4 preliminary final win over the Newcastle Knights.
However, they come up against a Bulldogs team who have a combined haul of 120 points scored across their last three matches without giving away a single point in that span.
It's a fitting finale for the last game of the women's under 18s competition and Lowe said it's been an exciting time in the Roosters camp.
"The build up to this has been really good. I've really had fun with it," she said.
"That last game we had was a hard one because it was very wet. We played well. I think this final's going to be a really good game.
"We'll just try and play our own game ... and I just want to get myself a bit more involved in this one more than I have been while just going out there and having fun with it.
"Training's been great coming up to this, and we'll have a couple more sessions before the weekend."
Roosters will be looking to repeat their efforts from last year's grand final which they won 12-10 over the Newcastle Knights.
They're facing a Bulldogs side who have undergone a successful revamp over the past two seasons after they finished with three straight wooden spoons in 2018, 2019 and 2021 (2020 season was cancelled due to COVID-19).
Meanwhile, the Mounties-Bulldogs matchup in Power's upcoming NSW Women's Premiership grand final wasn't something that looked to be on the cards just a few weeks ago.
The third and fourth-placed Bulldogs and Mounties each scored upsets over higher ranked opponents to book their places on grand final day.
Mounties will have a big mental edge going into the game knowing that they knocked over the Bulldogs 36-4 just a few weeks ago in the last round of the regular season.
Power picked up a try and four conversions in a match that her team dominated from the outset, with 64 per cent of possession.
The Tarsha Gale grand final kicks off at 4.15pm and the NSW Women's Premiership decider gets underway at 6pm.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
