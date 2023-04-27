Bathurst combined Agents conducted weekly sheep and cattle sales every Wednesday and in the 1950s and 60s pigs were auctioned before the sheep sale.

Once a month the agents held a store sheep sale at the Bathurst Saleyards with yardings of 7000 to 8000 sheep being offered at most sales.

Because our district graziers specialised in Merino sheep, there were many expert wool producers, and lots of shearers and shed hands, and all of them were men.