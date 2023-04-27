ONCEagain our sacred day has been commemorated, with our community saying thank you to the men and women who fought to save our freedom.
In 2023, we should pause to think what our way of life would be like if our country and its allies had lost World War Two.
We take it for granted that there is work available for anyone who is keen and our youngsters grow up to play any sport they want.
When we quietly say Lest We Forget we must always really mean it.
A LAST call for wool entries for the Royal Bathurst Show.
Please drop fleeces to the show office, located under the main grandstand, as soon as possible for judging day on May 3.
THE serious lack of staff shows no sign of easing in many businesses.
Did the extra allowances of Jobseeker and Jobkeeper give a lot of former workers a feeling of early retirement?
Of course, the reliable long-term workers are invaluable and must be considered for a bonus, but what is needed to launch the non-starters from the couch and into the workforce?
Our country needs every able worker to be active as we hope for a strong economic future.
SOMETIMES we need to stop and think of the day to day farm tasks that expose farm families and their helpers to the risk of serious accidents.
Most farm youngsters develop their stock skills before they reach their teens, but visiting helpers often don't have those skills and can cause a beast to do the unexpected.
Mesh sheep yard panels are often left with jagged ends and are always a danger for working dogs to jump over.
Please spend a half-hour with your workforce and have a quiet yarn about the risks that you all take in the stockyards, the shearing shed and the livestock loading ramps.
Accidents never happen to you or me, but they might.
REPORTS tell us that around 50 per cent of woolclassers who gained their accreditation for the job during 2022 were females.
In the shearing shed environment, I think the majority of wool handlers are girls, as are some of our districts best young shearers.
The girls are great with all of the wool jobs as they are always neat and tidy with every task and the lady classers keep their bookwork tidy and legible.
To top off this story, a young woman in her late 20s is probably Victoria's largest mulesing contractor and credited with an average of 70,000 lambs treated annually by her contract team.
WE all know that flocks of well-bred Merino sheep are harder to find than in earlier decades.
Please don't mind if I reminisce for a while.
STORE cattle markets have improved, with a nice autumn break happening across much of the eastern states.
Friday's CTLX Autumn Classic Store sale at Carcoar will offer 7000 pre-weighed steers and heifers, with weights displayed on the pen and cattle sold as dollars per head.
Stud cattle sales have been successful with a lot of auctions still to come.
High on the list of priorities for bull buyers is the expected ease of calving and the docility of the young bull.
With ongoing subdivision of large properties, it's often the case that each 250-acre block has a nice mob of breeding cows and a bull that admires them.
A quiet, docile bull may stay at home and if he won't he will be easier to bring home.
EARLY reports of nearly 60,000 bales in week 42 did not transpire and in the end 53,000 bales were offered Australia wide.
The first two days were 20-30 cheaper and two of the larger Chinese topmakers were very active as traders were quieter as they found it difficult to sell wool.
The quality of the offering is very varied at the moment, with higher VM and poorer processing wools on the market.
Plus 40 NKT lower VM wools are selling at a big premium to these lower types.
The last selling day was Thursday where both Melbourne and Fremantle showed lifts in their markets.
Skirtings continue to sell well, with these wools being easier to sell.
Crossbred types continue to trade at a very low basis as the supply is high globally and demand is poor.
Week 43 sees an initial estimated offering of around 44,000 bales.
TWO women were arguing over a booked seat on a bus. The driver finally called: "The seat belongs to the ugly woman". Both stood near the empty seat for the entire journey.
***
GEORGE was ready to shower and asked his wife, "What would the neighbour think if I mowed the lawn stark naked?" She replied, "They would know that I married you for your money".
SONG for the week: Lay down beside me by Don Williams.
