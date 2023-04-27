Western Advocate
Bathurst Council's first Cat-urday sees number of cats adopted

By Jay-Anna Mobbs
April 27 2023 - 3:00pm
Bathurst Small Animal Pound attendant Julie Miller with Ollie Rust, 7, and Mia at Catu-rday on April 22, 2023. Picture by Phil Blatch
Bathurst Small Animal Pound attendant Julie Miller with Ollie Rust, 7, and Mia at Catu-rday on April 22, 2023. Picture by Phil Blatch

Open hearts, a welcoming home and cats in need of families were the features of Bathurst Regional Council's first Cat-urday, which saw a number of furry friends find a place to call theirs.

