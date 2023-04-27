Open hearts, a welcoming home and cats in need of families were the features of Bathurst Regional Council's first Cat-urday, which saw a number of furry friends find a place to call theirs.
Two five-year-old gingers, some older females and a few kittens made up the seven lucky cats who said goodbye to the Bathurst Small Animal Pound on April 22, 2023 as part of the adoption initiative.
Twenty families went to the facility on Vale Road to participate in the promotion, including someone who, after donating to a cat's desexing, got to take that kitty, named 'Mia', home.
"Cat-urday was a great opportunity to highlight the pound and our re-homing activities, and we were really pleased with the response from the community to the promotion," Bathurst Regional Council Mayor, Robert Taylor said.
The initiative was created by the team at the pound, who experienced a sharp influx in felines dropped to the facility.
Whether another Cat-urday will take place remains to be seen as the council's other re-homing activities continue.
"Council will review the success of the inaugural Cat-urday before deciding whether it becomes a regular feature on the rehoming calendar," Mayor Taylor said.
"Anyone who is interested in adopting either a cat or dog can visit the pound on weekdays after making an appointment by calling 6333 6190."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.