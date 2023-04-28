A WELL-KEPT surprise birthday party proved the ultimate get together for a Bathurst family, who had five generations of relatives together in one room for the celebration.
Forty-five people from all areas of the state, including from Bathurst, Dubbo, Grafton, Sydney and the Blue Mountains, met at the Bathurst RSL on Saturday, April 22, 2023 to celebrate Colin Dowton's 70th birthday.
The secret birthday party had been in the works for months and although the ever-wise Mr Dowton had a suspicion something was going on, the born and bred Bathurst tradesmen had no idea of the celebration's size or invite list.
"He told us he had a bit of an inkling something was going on but he definitely didn't think it was going to be to the scale of what it was," Tash Dowton, daughter of Mr Dowton, said.
"I think he was quite overwhelmed in a good way. There were a lot of people in the room - relatives, friends, former work colleagues - he didn't expect to see.
"There were a few close slip ups but we keep it a secret right until the end."
In the room for the milestone were three of Mr Dowton's aunties, two of his uncles, his daughters, grandchildren and even great grandchildren, which is something Ms Dowton described as "pretty special".
"It was so good to get together for a happy occasion," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.