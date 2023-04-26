A BATHURST chemist has slammed a government reform that will allow people to buy double the medicine for the price of one script.
Federal Health Minister Mark Butler announced on Wednesday that patients can collect double the amount of medicine with each script, an increase of one to two months' supply, for over 300 products treating the likes of heart disease, cholesterol, Crohn's disease and high blood pressure.
The Federal Government claims that it would help save money for people who purchase common medicines, but Capital Chemist Bathurst co-owner Marcus Heiner says it will have dire consequences for community pharmacies like his own.
He says the Pharmacy Guild of Australia believes 20 per cent of pharmacies won't survive, with staff's workload to double for the same cost.
"Every pharmacy I've spoken to, a third of staff will have to go," he said.
"If you don't have that many staff because you're a small town, I don't what you'll do."
He said when the changes comes in, which are expected from July 1, 2023, pharmacies' services, such as blood pressure checks or vaccines, are expected to go.
"Every month you're providing this medication. What that will mean is you'll still do everything as normal - get the stock in, carry the stock, supply it - for half the payment. It's that drastic," he said.
"If this comes in, we'll just do scripts because if we've got a third of the staff gone, we'll be too busy.
"They'll have to go to a GP or hospital to get a vaccine.
The situation is of such a concern to Mr Heiner because of widespread drug shortages in Australia.
According to the Therapeutic Goods Administration, there are 399 drugs that are facing shortages and 74 drugs that are facing an anticipated shortage.
Some of these drugs include Ozempic, a diabetic drug that went viral on social media due to how effective it is losing weight.
Mr Heiner said Australia is facing a drug shortage because of how cheap drugs are.
"A new report has found Australia is paying some of the lowest prices in the world for drugs," he said.
"If we pay 30 per cent less than another country, if there's a shortage, who are you going to send it to?
"Because we've done such a good job in negotiating these prices, it means we will have shortages. If we have shortages and give out more, then the pharmacy has less to give out.
"That means we'll have to compound it. But if we compound it, we're not allowed to charge the patient with a Healthcare card. You have to charge it privately and that'll cost a lot more.
"The government is saying this will help for cost - and for some it will - but the majority of people on medicine, it won't.
"I think this decision is very short-sighted and they haven't thought about the long term ramifications."
According to Mr Butler's office, at least six million Australians will halve their medicine costs and need fewer visits to the GP and pharmacist to get the medicine they use the most, saving patients more than $1.6 billion over the next four years.
The change will bring Australia into line with New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France and Canada, where patients already have access to multiple month medications on a single prescription.
