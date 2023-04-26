Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Bathurst pharmacies could lose a third of staff after Federal Government's dispensing reform according to Marcus Heiner

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
April 27 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Capital Chemist's Marcus Heiner. Picture by Bradley Jurd
Capital Chemist's Marcus Heiner. Picture by Bradley Jurd

A BATHURST chemist has slammed a government reform that will allow people to buy double the medicine for the price of one script.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.