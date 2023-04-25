Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Carl's Jr prepares to open its doors in Kelso for first time

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated April 25 2023 - 7:01pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carl's Jr Kelso is ready to open its doors. Picture by Anya Whitelaw
Carl's Jr Kelso is ready to open its doors. Picture by Anya Whitelaw

THERE'S a good reward on offer if you're prepared to be one of the first in line at Carl's Jr Kelso on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.