THERE'S a good reward on offer if you're prepared to be one of the first in line at Carl's Jr Kelso on Wednesday.
The new fast-food outlet will open its doors to the public for the first time, with the first 50 customers to win free burgers for a year.
Carl's Jr QSR Group general manager Domit Makhoul said the First 50 campaign, which has been run at other Carl's Jr restaurants, has been very popular and often people camp out for days to secure their place in line.
People who arrive at the outlet will receive a ticket to note their place in line.
They will be required to remain on the premises and in the line until the opening of the restaurant. They cannot have someone reserve a place in line for them, nor can they swap their place with someone else.
"We try to make it fair and reasonable for everyone," Mr Makhoul said.
The first 50 customers will be served from 9am on opening day, and at 10am the restaurant will open to all other customers.
For those unfamiliar with the American fast-food chain, it offers a variety of burgers and side dishes.
"Carl's Jr, we're all about quality, taste and innovation for the Australian burger lovers. That's what they want," Mr Makhoul said.
"We have a unique menu, which includes 100 per cent Australian Angus beef burgers. Our chicken is hand-breaded white chicken. We've also got our hand-scooped ice cream; we don't use machines to make our shakes."
