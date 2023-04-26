WORK is slowly progressing on investigations into the feasibility of a Bathurst bypass, but determining a preferred route isn't on the list of priorities for the consultants hired by Bathurst Regional Council.
Egis Oceania, the consultants for the study, will meet with community members at a public forum on Thursday, April 27.
Their job is to investigate the economic and social benefits of a future city bypass or distributor road network for the city of Bathurst, with the forum an opportunity for them to obtain the community's views on heavy vehicle traffic through Bathurst; how the traffic affects the community; and the benefits of diverting traffic.
But the consultants don't need to identify a preferred route, and council's director of Environmental, Planning and Building Services has explained why.
"Certainly, if the community wishes to nominate a preferred route, that will be listened to, but it's also the case ... that the position of council, the resolution of council, is to make a submission to Infrastructure Australia," the director, Neil Southorn, said.
"That will be the first of multiple stages, should council wish to pursue it beyond the first stage.
"Infrastructure Australia specifically requires an analysis of value, without necessarily identifying a specific route.
"That will be confirmed in subsequent stages, as will a business case for a preferred route."
His comments were made in response to questions from bypass proponent Lorraine Sargeant at the April 19 public forum held by council.
Ms Sargeant has been calling for the bypass to reduce the number of heavy vehicles travelling on Stewart Street, which, along with being their primary route, contains numerous residential homes.
A bypass has been investigated before, but plans never progressed beyond the release of a 2009 study.
Community members wishing to meet with Egis Oceania and offer their input can attend the April 27 public forum.
It will be held from 5.30pm to 7pm in the council chambers on the first floor of the Civic Centre in Russell Street.
