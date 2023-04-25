Western Advocate
Lithgow crash victim, 82, dies in hospital

By Newsroom
Updated April 26 2023 - 8:58am, first published 8:51am
A woman has died in hospital after being critically injured in a crash 55km north of Lithgow last week.

