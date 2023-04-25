Crash victim, 82, dies in hospital

A woman has died in hospital after being critically injured in a crash 55km north of Lithgow last week.
Emergency services were called to the Castlereagh Highway at Round Swamp, about 2.20pm last Friday, April 21, after reports of a two-vehicle crash between a sedan and hatchback.
The driver of the hatchback - an 82-year-old woman - was treated at the scene before being airlifted to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition. A male passenger in the hatchback was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Police have now been told the woman died on Tuesday, April 25.
The driver of the sedan - a 28-year-old man from Wellington - was airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital for treatment.
He was arrested on his release later than day by officers attached to the Crash Investigation Unit. He was taken to Chatswood Police Station where he was charged with dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm - drive manner dangerous, negligent driving (occasion grievous bodily harm), and not keep left of dividing line. His licence was suspended.
The man was granted conditional bail and is due to appear before Lithgow Local Court on Thursday, June 1 2023, where additional charges of dangerous driving occasioning death - drive manner dangerous, and negligent driving occasioning, death will be laid.
