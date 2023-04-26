WHAT entry will be written into the next chapter of Penrith Panthers' Carrington Park diary after this Saturday's game against the Wests Tigers?
Will the script to plan and Panthers roll through the winless Tigers or can the Wests men produce the upset of the season?
Let's see if history can provide us with any insights.
Panthers have certainly undergone their share of highs and lows since starting their Central West adventure in 2014.
Carrington Park has been relatively kind to the Panthers since they began making the journey west, as they head into this Saturday's game with a record of five wins and three defeats at the venue.
In that time the Panthers have dished out some big wins while also finding themselves on the end of some shock losses, and even a try-less visit.
Panthers go into this weekend's game with the possibility of recording three straight wins at Carrington Park for the first time, following their latest wins over Manly and Newcastle.
Isaah Yeo is the only Panthers player to have made seven appearances at the ground and has lined up in three different starting positions over that time (second row, lock and centre).
He's set to make his eighth start this Saturday.
Here's how the Panthers' previous Bathurst games played out...
Summary: SHARKS 18 (Jacob Gagan 2, Michael Gordon, Sam Tagataese tries; Michael Gordon goal) defeated PANTHERS 16 (Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Kevin Naiqama, Dean Whare tries; Jamie Soward 2 goals)
Attendance: 8,824
PENRITH'S first NRL experience at Carrington Park didn't quite go to plan as the Sharks won a tense game on the back of a try to Sam Tagataese on the hour mark.
Sharks' Andrew Fifita made a line break out of his own half and had fellow front rower Tagataese in support to score what would be a rare winning try - assisted and scored by the team's two props.
Fans were treated to a great game where the teams finished virtually level in most major statistical categories.
Nearly 9,000 people braved the July cold for the game, in what still remains the latest time in the season that a match has been held at Bathurst.
Summary: PANTHERS 40 (Jamal Idris 3, Dean Whare 2, Bryce Cartwright, George Jennings, Sika Manu tries; Matt Moylan 4 goals) defeated TITANS 0
Attendance: 6,240
PANTHERS fans hoping to see their side put up a bigger fight for their next trip to Bathurst got that - and more - when their team humiliated the Titans.
Supporters were buoyed by the team's opening round win over the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs but even they might have been shocked by how clinical they were in their round two performance at Bathurst.
Panthers piled on 32 of their points during a ruthless second half of football.
Panthers enjoyed a staggering 71 per cent of possession while the Titans' abysmal completion rate of 45 per cent had them on the back foot the entire game.
Jamal Idris was the star of the show as the Panthers centre finished with a hat trick.
Summary: PANTHERS 19 (Bryce Cartwright, Tyrone Peachey, Peta Hiku tries; Jamie Soward 2 conversions; Jamie Soward penalty goal; Peter Wallace field goal) defeated RAIDERS 18 (Jordan Rapana 2, Paul Vaughan tries; Jarrod Croker 3 goals)
Attendance: 6,721
PANTHERS looked like they were home against the Raiders when they led 18-6 with 12 minutes to go.
Raiders gave the men in black an almighty scare when they scored twice in quick succession to level the scores but a Peter Wallace drop goal from 20 metres out and right in front got the Panthers home.
The green machine gave the Panthers one last fright when Aidan Sezer tried his hand at a drop goal with less than 30 seconds remaining but it wasn't to be.
It was a gritty performance from the Panthers who were behind in both possession (43 per cent) and line breaks (7-2) but still managed to prevail.
This match would start a run of three games for Penrith at Bathurst that would be decided by a converted try or less.
Summary: PANTHERS 24 (Matt Moylan, Nathan Cleary, Corey Harawira-Naera, Tyrone Peachey tries; Cleary 4 goals) defeated RAIDERS 20 (Nick Cotric 2, Jordan Rapana, Joey Leiluatries; Jarrod Croker 2 goals)
Attendance: 8,730
IF Panthers and the Raiders were able to produce a great game at Bathurst in 2016 then surely they could deliver another great Carrington Park encounter?
That's exactly what fans got.
This time it was the Raiders who looked to be winning for all money when they had a 20-12 lead with less than two minutes to go.
Panthers' Corey Harawira-Naera gave his team what appeared to be a consolation try when a short ball put him into space 20 metres out from the Canberra line.
Then, with the last roll of the dice, a Matt Moylan offload put Wellington Cowboys product Tyrone Peachey into clear air for a stunning last-gasp winning try.
Summary: COWBOYS 26 (Michael Morgan, Ben Hampton, Gavin Cooper, Johnathan Thurston tries; Thurston 3 goals; Thurston 2 penalty goals) defeated PANTHERS 20 (Tyrone Phillips 2, Peter Wallace 2 tries; James Maloney 2 goals)
Attendance: 10,289
THE majority of those in the first five-figure attendance at Carrington Park would have been left disappointed by the way the Panthers applied themselves in the opening half of their game with the Cowboys.
Things looked dire for the hosts when they had to try and battle their way back from a half-time deficit of 20-4.
A run of three tries within 13 minutes early into the second half brought the Panthers right back into the contest.
Jonathan Thurston scored the last try of the game for the Cowboys, plus a penalty goal, to keep his side clear of the fast finishing Panthers.
The record attendance was no doubt a product of those keen to see rugby league legend Thurston making his way to Bathurst, and his four pointer was the icing on the cake.
Summary: STORM 32 (Cameron Munster, Brodie Croft, Josh Addo-Carr, Marion Seve, Jesse Bromwich tries; Cameron Smith 6 goals) def PANTHERS 2 (James Maloney goal)
Attendance: 10,973
WHEN James Maloney kicked a penalty goal five minutes into the 2019 Carrington Park clash Panthers fans could never have imagined that they would be the last two points their side would score all game.
Storm started things gradually with a try and a pair of penalty goals to take an 8-2 half-time lead.
But from there the floodgates opened.
Storm scored four tries in a dominant second half of play and didn't allow the Panthers to record a single line break for the entire match.
Errors at costly moments crippled the Panthers and it led to their 18th loss in the space of 20 games against the Storm.
Summary: PANTHERS 28 (Dylan Edwards, Brian To'o, Liam Martin, Tyrone May, Stephen Crichton tries; Nathan Cleary 4 conversions) defeated SEA EAGLES 16 (Tom Trbojevic, Daly Cherry-Evans, Jason Saab tries; Daly Cherry-Evans goals; Reuben Garrick penalty goal)
Attendance: 5,798
MESSY but entertaining would be the best way to describe the Panthers' success against the Sea Eagles in 2021.
After a year away from Bathurst due to COVID-19 the Panthers made a rusty but ultimately successful return to the city.
The sides traded 23 errors between them but Panthers' slightly better start would give them the edge.
Dylan Edwards, Brian To'o and Liam Martin all scored for the hosts inside the first half hour of the match to set their side up with a 16-6 half-time lead.
Eagles got themselves within a converted try inside the last 10 minutes but a try to Stephen Crichton gave Panthers breathing room.
Attendance for the match was limited to 5,800 to comply with COVID-19 measures.
Summary: PANTHERS 38 (Taylan May 3, Izack Tago 2, Stephen Crichton, Charlie Staines tries; Crichton 5 goals) defeated KNIGHTS 20 (Dominic Young, Tex Hoy, Bradman Best, Enari Tuala tries; Jake Clifford)
Attendance: 11,253
A BIG crowd witnessed a big score from a clinical Panthers side last year as they picked up their third straight win in what would be an eight-game streak to start the season.
Izack Tago - who will miss this Saturday's game with injury - scored a second half brace for the Panthers while Taylan May finished with a hat-trick.
The sending off of Newcastle's Mitchell Barnett eight minutes out from half-time would be a blow that the Knights couldn't recover from.
The Knights still managed to score three tries in the second half to keep the Panthers on their toes, but Penrith weren't short on offensive firepower either as they racked up five tries of their own after the break.
A gutsy Knights side would actually finish with more line breaks and tackle busts and the error count would finish even - it was just the man advantage that prove too big an obstacle to overcome.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
