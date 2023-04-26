Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
In Depth

Looking back at Penrith Panthers' previous Carrington Park clashes

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated April 26 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHAT entry will be written into the next chapter of Penrith Panthers' Carrington Park diary after this Saturday's game against the Wests Tigers?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.