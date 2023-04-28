THE sun was shining and the people were smiling as they were filing through the gates of Tyers Park Racecourse for the Soldier's Saddle Race day.
The race meet, which is held annually on ANZAC Day, saw thousands of attendees don their finest frocks and shine in sophisticated suits, to take part in the traditions of the day.
The warm weather, combined with post-COVID celebrations, has left Bathurst Thoroughbred Racing organisers speculating whether it was the biggest meet in the events history.
"The talk is that this could potentially be the biggest one they've ever had," said member of the board of directors and major sponsor of the day, Karla McDiarmid from Macquarie Medi Spa.
"We were so blessed, and I think people after COVID were just so ready to get out and have a great day together."
This was Ms McDiarmid's first year on the board of directors for the event, and was pleasantly surprised by the success of the day, especially after months and months of planning.
"It's so overwhelming how wonderful it was," Ms McDiarmid said.
Part of the reason that the event was so overwhelming, was due to the large crowd numbers, which meant Ms McDiarmid had to go on a mid-day alcohol run.
"We ran out of alcohol before the second race, and I had to duck off to buy more," she said.
The large crowd was a mix of local patrons, and also attendees from all across the state.
Ms McDiarmid believes that a portion of these interstate racegoers made their way to the track on the day to take part in the Fashions on the Field.
This years fashion competition boasted over $4000 worth of prizes between the four categories.
"We attracted girls from Nowra, Mudgee, Sydney, and they were making their own dresses," Ms McDiarmid said.
"These were girls who attend Fashions on the Field every weekend around the country."
And of course, nobody could go past the thoroughbred racing.
There were seven races throughout the day, with horses, trainers and jockeys coming from all over the region.
The main race, the Bathurst RSL Cub Soldier's Saddle kicked off at around 4:30pm, and was taken out by Mudgee trainer Mack Griffith.
There were several sponsors on board for the day, to ensure it ran as smoothly as possible, with the major sponsor being the Bathurst RSL Club.
This ensured that many of the proceeds from the days events were donated to assist returned servicemen.
All of the proceeds from Two-up, which was hosted by the RSL, was donated to Legacy, and there was also fundraising on the day to assist with the purchase and training of defence dogs.
Girl Guides were also present on the day, collecting the cans and the bottles as a means to fundraise through the recycling service of Return and Earn.
Though Ms McDiarmid believes the event was a great success, she said that the goal for the team at Bathurst Thoroughbred Racing is to put Bathurst back on the map, as one of the finest racing venues in the state.
This all started with the 2023 Soldier's Saddle, and will continue, with big plans for the Panorama race meet later in the year, Christmas events, and the 2024 ANZAC Day races.
"We're already planning bigger and better for next year," Ms McDiarmid said.
