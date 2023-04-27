THE ANZAC Day parade along Russell Street to the Bathurst War Memorial Carillon saw thousands of people march in honour of those who served in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations.
One such serviceman was 79-year-old James Johnstone, who grew up in Lithgow, but has now settled in Bathurst after more than 20 years in the armed forces.
Mr Johnstone participated in the parade, and following the service, he made his way to the Bathurst RSL Club to take part in the Veterans Lunch, where 180 veterans and family members attended.
Mr Johnstone joined the regular army in 1961, and soon after, he volunteered to go to Vietnam.
"I went to Vietnam with the 7th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment. Then I came back, stayed in the army, and ended up retiring as a Major," he said.
Though Mr Johnstone said he remembers his time in Vietnam fondly, there were a few moments that stuck out to him.
One of these moments was the loss of a comrade in unexpected circumstances.
"We had one very bad incident, where one of our fellas was killed by lightning," he said.
"Nobody would have ever dreamed of that happening, and that really stops you in your tracks."
Another aspect of his time in Vietnam that Mr Johnstone recalled, was the constant fear that something terrible was just around the corner.
"It was the waiting," he said.
"Waiting for things to happen, for 13 months. You'd be out on operations and you'd just be thinking 'what's going to happen?'"
This was all made much worse, due to the weather extremities in Vietnam, where temperatures can range from lows of four degrees Celsius, to highs of 36 degrees.
Vietnam also experiences seasonal monsoons, with approximately an inch of rain falling in some parts of the country every day.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
It was this weather, that Mr Johnstone remembered more than anything else.
"The dry, and the wet," he said.
"You were either dry and dusty, or you were wet and soggy."
Mr Johnstone served in Vietnam with many men from around the area, including Bathurst, Portland and Lithgow, and when he returned from Vietnam, he was promoted sergeant.
"I had some wonderful mates, both regular soldiers and national serviceman," he said.
One of these mates was the father of his future son-in-law; Peter Egan.
"Pete's father and I were in the old CMF [Australian Army Reserve] from 1961 onwards," Mr Johnstone said.
At the Veterans lunch, Mr Johnstone was joined by his daughter Linda Egan, and his son-in-law Peter.
The family proved that service runs deep in their veins, as Mr and Mrs Egan's son served for six years in the Australian Navy.
"It really does run in the family," Mrs Egan said.
Now, Mrs Egan spends her time as a support person for her father, who she talks to every day, and was very proud to accompany for Bathurst's ANZAC Day services.
Mr Johnstone said he enjoyed the day, which was brightened by all the servicemen, women and dogs that he was able to meet.
The Western Advocate thanks Mr Johnstone for sharing his story, and for his service.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.