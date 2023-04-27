Western Advocate
James Johnstone served in the Vietnam War, and attended the Bathurst RSL Veterans Lunch on ANZAC Day

James Johnstone was proudly wearing his service medals on ANZAC Day, and was joined by his daughter Linga Egan and his son-in-law Peter Egan. Picture by Alise McIntosh
THE ANZAC Day parade along Russell Street to the Bathurst War Memorial Carillon saw thousands of people march in honour of those who served in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations.

