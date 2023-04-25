Captain Adrian Hotham and his 'Hot Chocolates' side of Garth Hindmarch, Kurt Booth, Leo Meares and Jacob White had a day they will never forget.
The team stormed home to a most captivating victory in last Saturday's Eglinton Tennis Club summer competition grand final over the hot favourites, team Latte, of 'Slugger' John Bullock, Brian Dwyer, Harry Dang, Robert Mack and James Meares seven sets to five.
Hotham steered his side to take the cup and was the only player of all the 10 involved to win all of his four sets, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2.
Hotham knew his side were the underdogs as team Latte had not lost a match in the whole competition.
"I knew we were in for a fight, especially when 'Slugger' Bullock was called up to play for team Latte, but I gave strict instructions to my side to target him as he was out of form going into the match," Hotham said.
"It worked. Slugger was sluggish and looked a beaten man."
Team Latte captain Mack was gut wrenched at his teams loss.
"We lost our two best players Brook Lynch and Rhett Humphries for the match and that was the key to our downfall," he said.
"Put both of those players in and it is a completely different ball game. In actual fact we beat this side twice in the rounds."
Hindmarch turned back the clock and let his racket do the talking for the Hot Chocolates in his 6-3, 6-2, 6-0 sets wins.
Booth was also in brilliant form for the winning side, taking his three sets 6-4, 6-3, 6-3.
Leo Meares battled on gamely with a 6-4 sets win and Jacob White also dug deep with a gutsy 6-2 sets win.
Well folks, another super dooper grand final.
A huge thank you to Matty Bowyer and his team at Hen & Bow Expresso Bar for being our major sponsor for this year's summer competition and to our match conveynor Iron Lady Allyson Schumacher for her stats, updates and running of the competition.
Bravo guys.
