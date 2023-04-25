ANZAC Triples brings almost 30 teams to Bathurst City

Zone 4 Pennants
No 7 Pennants played against Manildra at Cowra on Saturday. It was unfortunate timing by Zone 4 as this is traditionally the weekend that City runs the ANZAC Triples. Manildra were victors, coming out with 9 points to one.
Game one: After the 10th end. Ray Noonan's team were leading 12 shots to 8 shots, then Manildra won the next 8 ends scoring 20 shots to nil to lead 28-12 after the 19th end. Manildra won by 29-18.
Game two: The Bathurst team Skippered by Robert Bourke combined brilliantly as they won 11 of the 14 ends to lead 21- 4 shots. Bathurst won 24-10.
Game three: Bathurst, skippered by Norm Hayes, were leading 19 shots to 9 shots after the 14th end, but Manildra scored 7 shots on the 15th end, the score then being 19-16. Manildra won 25 -20. On the Big Score Board Manildra won 64-62.
ANZAC Triples
Twenty eight teams came from far and wide to take part in this annual commemoration of ANZAC Day sponsored by Bathurst RSL. It has been running now for twenty years. Because of the Pennants round in Cowra, many teams were unable to enter.
We were blessed with beautiful autumn weather for the whole weekend. The format was three games of 18 ends - two on Saturday and one on Sunday morning. The winning team consisted of Adam Flavell, Ray Fitzalan, Brad Lamont and Mick Hall. Adam Flavell was skip on Saturday; Brad Lamont skipped on Sunday.
Second place went to the Majellan team of L. Costa, P. Francis and C. Townsend. Third place went to the Bathurst City team of Alex Birkens, Garry Hotham and Bryan Bromfield.
Club Championships
"B" Pairs
Game one, rink nine: Joe Young and Paul Rodenhuis won a close game against Daniel Prasad and Junior Flynn Armstrong. Flynn played very well, keeping his side level-pegging throughout. After the score was 15-all after sixteen ends, Joe and Paul took four of the last five ends to win on 21-17.
Game two, rink 10: Ian Shaw and Nev Townsend had a comfortable win over Pat Duff and Chris Stafford with the score of 27-17. Ian and Nifty had ten shots after four ends. This turned out to be the winning margin. Pat and Chris were stuck on eight for eight ends while Ian and Nev added fifteen shots. Pat and Chris added nine shots in the last four ends.
Socials
Wednesday 19th April
Game one, rink eight: Bobby Bourke and Peter Weatherburn defeated Norm Hayes and Paul Rapley with a score of 20-15. Bobby and Peter had a good run early, claiming six of the first ten ends and scoring fourteen shots to four. Norm and Paul did better in the last half to reduce the gap to five shots.
Game two, rink 11: Garry Hotham and Ian Schofield posted a big winning margin of twenty-seven shots in their game against John Archer and John McDonagh. Garry and Ian scored very well, having sixteen shots to one after nine ends. The two Johns only managed four more singles while Garry and Scoey took the game 32-5.
Game three, rink 12: Kevin Miller, Robin Moore and Barry McPherson won a close match against Ray Noonan, Trevor Kellock and Robert Keady with the score on 24-20. Shorty's team was well in front after thirteen ends with the score of 18-8. A six for Kevin's side was the start of a dominant run. They scored sixteen shots in eight ends while Shorty's team only scored two.
Game four, rink 13: Bob Lindsay and Annette Myers beat Alby Homer and Judy Rodenhuis by one shot, 15-14. The game was level on 6-all after eleven ends when Bob and Annette had a burst, adding nine shots to Alby and Judy's three. Alby and Judy won the last three ends but fell short by one.
Game five, rink 14: Denis Oxley, Annette McPherson and Marg Miller won easily over the team of Jim Grives, Jack Smith and Scott Bennett with the score of 25-14. Denis' team started well with a five in the first end. Four ends later the score was 10-1. Jim's team reduced the gap with the score on 13-8 after eleven, but Denis' side were too strong in the latter half of the game.
By the Bowling Shark
With a couple of weeks relaxing along the Great Ocean Road and seeing what a spectacular area of this country that it is, all holidays must come to an end. This week we paid respect the ANZAC's, and the club saw 54 social members respect the privilege that we have in the freedoms that the fallen have given us all. This report covers the last three weeks at the Majellan Bowling Club, this is how it rolled:
Tuesday 04 April 2023
Rink two: Terry Clark, Tony Smith and Kevin Miller were behind from the start against Dick Graham, John Toole and Garry Cameron. Team Cameron holding the lead from the opening end to the last, winning 23-18.
Rink three: Bob Charlton, Allan Clark and Tim Pickstone were out classed by Bill Mackey, Ted Parker and Mick McDonald. Team Pickstone levelled the scores on the 11th (11 all) and then fell behind for the remainder of the match to go down 30-20.
Rink four: Terry Chifley, Ron Hogan and Josh Roberson had control of the match early against Jake Shurmer, Brian Hope and Terry Burke. Team Roberson was up 18-6 by the 13th and the writing was on the wall for them to win the match, 24-14.
Rink five: Paul Jenkins and Max Elms dominated the opposition of John Mackie and Noel Witney with an impressive display of consistency. Team Elms was out to a 20-10 lead by the 15th and went on to win easily 31-13.
Rink six: Kevin Dwyer, Greg Hallett and Peter Drew were up 11-6 by the 11th against Peter Mathis, John Bosson and Peter Hope. Team Drew continued to lead the way in the match and went on to win 22-13.
Rink seven: Bryce Peard, Graham Scott and Colin Pickstone opened the scoring for their match against Robert Raithby, Jim Clark and Ron McGarry. Team McGarry didn't hold back though and was 11-1 up by the 5th. Team McGarry winning by 11 points, 24-13.
Saturday 08 April 2023
Rink two: Scott Chapman, Glen Urza and Craig Bush were two all after three ends of play against Allan Clark, Peter Drew and Noel Witney. Team Bush tried to keep the pace but fell short against Team Witney who took the win 25-21.
Rink three: Peter Phegan, Jeff Adams and Mick McDonald looked set for a big win against John Toole, Ron McGarry and John Hobson with a 14-5 lead by the 13th. Team Hobson though fought back but just fell short, going down 17-14.
Rink four: Geoff Thorn, Max Elms and John Finlay were level on the 7th (5 all) against Ron Hollebone, Tim Pickstone and Dennis Harvey. The scores were again level on the 18th (14 all) with Team Finlay opening up a small gap to take the win 20-14.
Rink five: Greg Hallett and Josh Roberson were all tied up on the 15th (18 all) against Russ McPherson and Peter Hope. Team Hope pushed back and scored on the last two ends to take the win 29-21.
Monday 10 April 2023 (Easter Monday)
Rink one: Ron Hogan and Noel Witney took on Des Sanders and Robyn Adams in a tight contest. Both teams locked on 5 points after 6 ends of play. Team Witney prevailed in the end to win the match 18-14.
Rink two: Liz Draper and Kerry Lucas were also in a fierce battle against Anne Pickstone and Tim Pickstone with level scores on the 5th (5 all), 8th (8 all) 14th (12 all) and again on the second last end 16 all. Team Lucas coming away with a one-point victory, 17-16.
Rink three: Betsy Thornberry and Josh Roberson were level after 3 ends of play (2 all) against Ron Hollebone and Mel Parker. But the wheels fell off for team Roberson who was taught a lesson by team Parker who won 28-9.
Rink four: Andrew Moffatt and Ron McGarry were also in trouble early against Robyn Stenhouse and Jeff Adams. Team Adams racked up the points and was out to a 15-5 lead by the 12th. Team Adams going onto win the match 23-11.
Rink five: Bob Charlton, Allan Clark (swing bowler) and Tim Pickstone dominated the opposition of Daryl Shurmer, Allan Clark and Josh Roberson. Team Roberson was in a world of hurt in the end with Team Pickstone absolutely demolishing the opportunities for the opposition winning 31-5.
Tuesday 11 April 2023
Rink two: Bob Charlton, Russ McPherson and Noel Witney were 4 all after 6 ends of play against John Banning, Steve Glencourse and Paul Galvin. Team Witney began to open up a lead and went on to win the match 20-16.
Rink three: Ted Parker, Ron Hogan and Ron McGarry were fighting for the lead from the get-go against Robert Raithby, Peter Phegan and Peter Drew. The scores were close as there were five ends where the scores were tied. Team Drew prevailed after the extra end to win 23-22.
Rink four: Greg Hallett and Robin Moore were 12 all after 14 ends of play against John Toole and Dennis Harvey. Team Moore looked to be done until the last two end of play where they scored 7 points to win the match 24-18.
Rink five: Bryce Peard, Max Elms and Peter Hope struggled for momentum against Robert Rooke, Brian Hope and Gary Cameron who were out to a 25-11 lead by the 17th. Team Cameron winning 34-13 in the end.
Rink six: Bill Mackey, Keith Pender and Allan Clark came close to a win against Bill Mackey, Kevin Dwyer and Jim Clark. With the scores level on the 15th (12 all) it was anyone's match with Team (Jim) Clark taking the honors, 18-16.
Wednesday 12 April 2023 (Women's Four's Competition)
Rink two: Beryl Flanagan, Maureen Taylor, Mel Parker and Pauline Clark had to play catchup against Gayle Howard, Liz Draper, Sue Murray and Kerry Lucas. Team Clark couldn't quite get there in the end and went down to the opposition 17-10.
Rink four: Ron Hollebone, Graham Scott, Betsy Thornberry and Ron McGarry just fell short against Joyce Davies, Sally Colebatch, Leonie McGarry and Peggy McIntosh. Team McGarry levelled the score 10 all on the 13th end but fell short 16-12 in the end.
Saturday 15 April 2023
Rink one: John Bosson, Gary Café and John Hobson made a meal out of the opposition of Greg Cross, Terry James and Mick McDonald who never were in the match. Team Hobson controlled the scoring throughout the 21 ends of play to win 27-8.
Rink two: Ron Hogan, Robin Moore and Glen Urza were all level on the 17th (18 all) against Andrew Moffatt, Allan Clark and Noel Witney. The scores were locked together again on the 20th (22 all) with Team Witney snatching victory 25-22.
Rink three: Kevin Dwyer, Peter Hope and Dave Josh were never looking like they were going to win against Terry Clark, Russ McPherson and Lacie Koszta. Team Josh tried their best to get in front but ran out of ends to play going down 27-19.
Rink four: Peter Mathis, Jeff Adams and Ron McGarry were 3 all after 3 ends of play against Michael Scott, Colin Scott and John Finlay. Team Finlay tried their best, but Team McGarry had other ideas and went on to win the match 26-20.
Rink five: Tiger Smith, Des Sanders and Terry Burke made a meal out of the opposition of Geoff Thorne, Peter Phegan and Max Elms who never looked comfortable in the match. Team Burke going all out to take a massive win 32-9.
Rink six: John Mackey, Bill Mackey, Tim Pickstone and Tony Urza had a close match against Bob Charlton, Dick Graham, Dan Rochford and Trevor Sharpham. Team Urza was out to a 17-8 lead by the 14th and looked set for the win, however Team Sharpham took the win with a 20-19 score.
Rink seven: Ron Hollebone, Gary Cameron and Dennis Harvey were locked together on the 14th (9 all) and again on the 16th (10 all) against John Toole, Ted Parker and Mick Sewell. Team Sewell surged ahead to take the win 15-11.
Tuesday 18 April 2023
Rink one: Greg Cross, Russ Macpherson and Greg Hallett were level on the 20th end (21 all) against Nick Broes, Keith Pender and Peter Hope. The last end proved the money for Team Hallett who won by 2 points, 23-21.
Rink two: Kevin Dwyer, Ted Parker and Dave Josh didn't get two eyes open against Peter Mathis, Ian Warren and Paul Galvin who dominated the scoreboard. Team Galvin going onto win easily 21-8.
Rink three: Bryce Peard, John Bosson and Noel Witney were too good for Robert Raithby, Terry Clark and Tony Urza. Team Witney levelled the scores on the 20th (14 all) and scored three on the last to win 17-14.
Rink four: Kevin Arrow, Dick Graham and Max Elms had a dominate match against Terry Chifley, Bill Mackey and Ron McGarry. Team Elms never looked threatened and went onto win easily 32-8.
Rink six: Mark Pearce, Mick Burke and John Hobson were level 14 all after 19 ends against Tony Smith, Graham Scott and Kevin Miller, Team Miller levelled the scores on the last end (15 all) requiring an extra end with Team Miller victorious 17-15.
Rink seven: Geoff Thorne and Brian Hope were out to a 31-0 lead by the 15th against Ron Hollebone and Colin Pickstone. Team Hope dominating to the end winning 35-12.
Rink eight: John Toole, Peter Ryan and Robin Moore lead from the opening end against Kevin Connor, Ron Hogan and Jim Clark. Team Moore winning by ten in the end 16-6.
Saturday 22 April 2023
Rink nine: Daryl Shurmer, Andrew Moffatt and Dave Josh were in the box seat after 12 ends against Kevin Dwyer, Josh Roberson and Mick Sewell. Team Sewell looked dangerous early but then fell away to the opposition to go down 25-24.
Rink ten: John Toole, Ron Hogan and Tim Pickstone couldn't fill the score card out right but with some deciphering the opposition of Peter Martin, Max Elms and Dennis Harvey were unlucky with the scores tied at the 14th (14 all) and again on the 18th (16 all). Team Pickstone won in the end 21-20.
Rink eleven: Dick Graham, Graeme Scott and Mick Nobes outclassed the opposition of Bill Mackey, Peter Zylstra and Robin Moore. Team Nobes was all out to win and took the match in an easy win 26-10.
Rink twelve: Greg Hallett and Gary Cameron stormed out of the gates against Terry Clark and Terry Burke. Team Cameron was out to a 21-6 lead by the 15th. Team Burke fought back and came close to the win but just fell short 28-24.
Rink thirteen: Mick Broes and Des Sanders were level on the 13th (10 all) against Greg Cross and Tony Urza. But from there the wheels fell off for Team Sanders and Team Urza took advantage and won in the end 26-14.
Tuesday 25 April 2023 - ANZAC Day Social Bowls
Rink two: Tony Smith, John Toole and Dave Josh made it easy against Anton King, Kevin Dwyer and Robyn Adams. It took until the 5th end for scores to be level (5 all) but from there Team Josh came out in front and won 24-11.
Rink three: Taylor Tattersall, Jim Clark and Greg Hallett were behind the eight ball against Ms "G' Anderson, Graham Scott and Hugh Brennan who showed the prowess of how bowls is played. Team Brennan dominated from the start to the end, winning easily 26-9.
Rink four: Leesa Lepaio, Terry James (subbed by Tim Pickstone after ten ends) and Anne Pickstone were behind 13-5 by the tenth against Jo Café, Peter Ryan and Gary Café. Team Pickstone fought back to level the match in the second last end and were unlucky with Team Café snatching victory 18-15.
Rink six: Bob Charlton, Ron Hogan and John Finlay were on the back foot against Tom King, Betsy Thornberry and Paul Galvin who worked it so they were level on the 8th (8 all). Team Galvin went on to win the match in a close one 18-16.
Rink seven: Samantha X, Val Zylstra and Allan Clark were too good for the opposition of Paul O'Connor, Peter Zylstra and Leonie McGarry. Team McGarry was stuck on three points from the 2nd end to the ninth which cost them in the end going down 18-8.
Rink nine: Beryl Flanagan, Terry Clark and Dawn Howarth were out of the points scoring early against Robert Raithby, Liz Draper and Josh Roberson who were up 16-5 by the 11th. Team Roberson going onto win easy 26-7.
Rink ten: Bryce Peard, Andrew Moffatt and Pauline Clark were in the box seat against Dan Roach, Kevin Arrow and Noel Witney. Team Clark was just too good in the end and went on to win 18-12.
Rink eleven: Greg Cross, Glen Carter and Gary Cameron were the dominate team against Nat Cross, Carla Farmer and Trevor Pallister. The freak was on the green, but the score went the other way with Team Cameron doing it easy 19-5.
So, until next week be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty... Lest We Forget.
