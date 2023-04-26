Western Advocate
Home/News/Business
Photos

Carl's Jr Kelso and a new BP retailer open for business

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated April 26 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CARL'S Jr is looking forward to a successful future in the Bathurst region after serving its first customers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.