Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Comment

Mercy rule: What are your thoughts on calling off senior games early?

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated April 26 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The mercy rule - it has to be one of the more head-scratching rules brought into senior footy in the last few years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.