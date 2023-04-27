THOSE young, and young at heart made their way to the Bathurst RSL on ANZAC Day.
Following the ANZAC parade along Russell Street, and the ANZAC ceremony at the Bathurst War Memorial Carillon, people headed to the RSL to commemorate the day.
The RSL hosted a Veterans Lunch, which saw approximately 180 people attend, including veterans and their families.
Those wanting to pay their respects to servicemen and women were also present on the day, and were proud to be in the presence of those who have served.
The RSL was also the place to be for those who were on their way to the Soldier's Saddle Race Day, as it was the pick-up place for the courtesy bus to Tyers Park Racecourse.
The Bathurst RSL was also the major sponsor of the ANZAC Day race meet.
