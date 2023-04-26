JUST do it all the same way as last year, except turn that grand final result around.
That's what St Pat's have to do in the upcoming men's Central West Premier League Hockey season, which gets underway at home this Saturday.
This season likely boils down again to bringing down Lithgow Storm, who enter the competition as two-time defending champions, and - if you include their premierships as the Panthers - a team who have won the last five grand finals they've been a part of.
Last year's minor premier Saints know that they've got a side capable of winning it all, since they've undergone very few changes to their squad.
The only major loss for the Saints this season is a big one in Andre Rossitt.
Rossitt, who recently embarked on tour with the Australian Country side, leaves the Bathurst side with big shoes to fill.
It's not a one-for-one switch positionally but the return of Isaac Darlington to the team's ranks in 2023 gives Pat's some welcome firepower up front.
Coach Niel Howard stays on board with the Saints for a new campaign.
He's keen to see how the younger members of the Pat's squad develop as the season progresses.
"We've still got 20 in our squad this season. It's good to have a similar squad to last year and we've been training very well," he said.
"We've got four to five young fellas that we're bringing through. They're a bit older and a bit more mature and playing some great hockey as well.
"We started our training early, and those guys who played in the all stars game were able to get a bit of running into their legs before that game.
"Logan Speer just came back from under 15s state. He could take a step up and that can help our older guys relax a little more."
The Saints get a great test right from the get-go this Saturday when they play host to the Storm.
Regardless of the outcome Pat's won't go reading too much into the game - the Bathurst side had a great regular season against Lithgow before losing the grand final - but they'll want to have their execution in tip top shape.
"It'll be good to have a hit out to see where we're at," Howard said.
"I don't think we're as fit as what we should be but I'm not going to blame that on anything."
This will be another season where the Saints work towards trying to exorcise their grand final demons.
They've been bested by Lithgow Storm in the past two deciders, with their most recent downfall being a 4-2 defeat after Pat's led by two goals within 11 minutes.
Their 2022 regular season was consistently strong and their record took them to a minor premiership.
Unfortunately, their 10-game winning streak ended at the worst possible time.
"We should have won it last year after being up two goals in the first quarter," Howard said.
"We didn't play out the full game though. That was our problem. After the great start we just relaxed.
"As long as we improve each week hopefully we can be towards the top again at the end of the year."
COACH: Niel Howard.
LAST YEAR'S FINISH: Runners-up (minor premiers).
INS: Isaac Darlington
OUTS: Andre Rossitt
PLAYER TO WATCH: Tyler Willott.
"He's just come back from his Australian Country tour where he got voted player's player by his team. He's definitely going to be one to watch," Howard said.
BIGGEST THREAT: Lithgow Storm.
"Lithgow won it last year and the year before that, but I'm mostly worried about our own performance. I'm wary of all teams," Howard said. "We've struggled against Parkes as well for the last few years and they've got some young guys coming through, so they could be a danger too."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
