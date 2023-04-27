New businesses are serving up fast-food and important job opportunities

IT is hoped that the presence of a new American fast-food chain will encourage more big brands to set up shop in Bathurst.
Mayor Robert Taylor has welcomed the arrival of Carl's Jr to the Bathurst region, the business opening its doors for the first time on April 26, 2023.
There was a lot of excitement on opening day, with some people camping out for as long nine hours to be among the first 50 customers.
Cr Taylor was pleased to see the business operating, saying Carl's Jr grand opening had been "a long time coming" after the project faced delays in recent months.
Carl's Jr has not only brought a new fast-food offering to Bathurst, but delivered 90 job opportunities, which have predominately been taken up by younger people.
The Sydney Road site is shared with a new BP fuel retailer, which opened on the same day and will provide jobs to another 30 residents.
Being able to gain 120 job opportunities through these two businesses is important, Cr Taylor said.
"It's just wonderful to see this development out here," he said.
"For the town, it's terrific to think we've got the economic benefit of it all. We've got employment of up to 120 people in the whole complex ... so it gives the opportunity for young people to get employment, which I think is fantastic out here.
"We desperately need the younger people to get jobs."
Bathurst Regional Council is always trying to build the city's reputation and encourage new businesses to the area.
It is hoped that having big international names like Carl's Jr, and soon Taco Bell, will give confidence to other brands to invest in Bathurst.
Cr Taylor said that is already starting to be seen at The Gateway development in Kelso, which is already home to KFC and Oporto, and will soon have other new businesses moving in, including Anaconda and Beacon Lighting.
"Obviously, all the companies have done their homework to see the benefit of being out this side of town," he said.
"I think it's a great initiative. They all go hand-in-hand and it'll be a great little hub out here."
Councillor Andrew Smith, who also attended the opening of Carl's Jr, agreed that the businesses will complement each other.
"It's a real great complement to The Gateway," he said.
"The site itself, the servo, has got multiple truck stop car parking. You've got B-doubles that can park in here, you've got drive-through for the burger shop.
"I think it's absolutely awesome and the way The Gateway's set up is just going to complement it."
Bathurst is in the middle of a fast-food boom, with a number of new businesses to open in the coming months.
Taco Bell will open at its site on the corner of Stewart and Howick streets on May 2, and construction is well under way on a new development alongside the Mitchell Highway.
It will be home to Bathurst's third McDonald's and 7-Eleven outlets, and be the second location for both Subway and Red Rooster.
The site is expected to be operational in June, 2023.
